Wait, Biden's FBI Was Spying on Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA?
Political Violence Poll Just Nuked This CNN Host's Talking Point on Trump's Remarks...
Did Charlie Kirk’s Killer Have Help? The FBI Is Investigating.
Rubio Visits Israel, Opens Pilgrimage Road With Netanyahu, Reaffirms U.S. Support of Israe...
Iconic Actor Robert Redford Dead at 89
Paul Collins: An Extraordinary American Life
Trump Administration Unveils Historic $500 Million Boost for Charter Schools Amid Educatio...
Bondi Attempts to Clarify Her 'Hate Speech' Remarks That Set Off Conservatives
Trump Files Massive Defamation and Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times
VIP
Dems Are Going to Hate Manchin's New Book
Appeals Court Ruling Keeps Cook on the Job...for Now
For the Record: Yes, the Monster Who Murdered Charlie Kirk is a Leftist
The Death of the University
Reflecting on a Grim Week
Tipsheet

Judge Throws Out Terrorism Charges in Luigi Mangione Case

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 16, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

In a major setback for prosecutors, Judge Gregory Carro dismissed the terrorism enhancements against 27-year-old Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione, tossing charges of first-degree murder as an act of terrorism and second-degree murder as a crime of terrorism. 

Advertisement

The decision means Mangione will not be tried as a terrorist. He still faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, but unlike before, he will now be eligible for parole. With the terrorism charges intact, he would have faced the same sentence without the possibility of parole.

Mangione still faces both federal and state murder charges. The federal indictment includes “murder through the use of a firearm” and stalking counts that could bring a death sentence if convicted. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated she would pursue the death penalty for what she described as "a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination." Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Luigi Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December of 2024. Thompson was shot outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan while attending an investor conference. Following a nationwide manhunt, Mangione was arrested five days later in Altoona, Pennsylvania. 

Recommended

Political Violence Poll Just Nuked This CNN Host's Talking Point on Trump's Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The case has drawn significant attention for its ties to broader criticisms of the health insurance industry, with some voices on the far left even casting Mangione as a hero for striking fear into its leadership. Longstanding perceptions, often fueled by claims that insurers profit at the expense of patient care, have painted the healthcare industry as a villain in the eyes of many. 

UnitedHealthcare operates on a profit margin of roughly five percent, relatively low compared to many other industries, suggesting that government overregulation, rather than corporate greed, may be the deeper issue at play.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME GUN CONTROL HEALTHCARE TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Political Violence Poll Just Nuked This CNN Host's Talking Point on Trump's Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Bondi Attempts to Clarify Her 'Hate Speech' Remarks That Set Off Conservatives Leah Barkoukis
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Could Not Stand His Liberal Co-Host's Word Games on Political Violence Matt Vespa
This Dem Senator's Thread About Charlie Kirk and Political Violence Is Mental Illness Matt Vespa
Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
Adolf Hitler Never Killed Anybody Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Political Violence Poll Just Nuked This CNN Host's Talking Point on Trump's Remarks About Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement