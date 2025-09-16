Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill
Oh My Word: Kash Patel Absolutely Cooked Adam Schiff Today
CBS News Really Trotted Out This New Phrase to Explain Charlie Kirk's Assassination....
Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Man Who Wanted to Help Charlie Kirk's Assassin Escape Is Facing Charges for...
Kash Patel Just KO'd Adam Schiff During Heated Exchange on Senate Floor
Fani Willis Thought She Would Put Trump Behind Bars – Now She's Having...
Speaker Johnson Defends Free Speech, Backs Firings, Warns Leaders Not to Demonize Opponent...
FBI Director Kash Patel Clashes With Sen. Cory Booker in Heated Hearing on...
UN ‘Genocide’ Report on Israel Relies on Hamas Figures, Contradictions, and Dubious Source...
Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess...
Jerome 'Too Late' Powell Expected to Cut Rates This Week
Cornel West Storms Out Mid-Panel on Piers Morgan Show
Trump Tells Hamas Not to Use Hostages As Human Shields
Tipsheet

Cruz Urges Passage of His Stop FUNDERs Act After Kirk Assassination, FBI Director Agrees

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 16, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas used a Senate Judiciary committee hearing on Tuesday to back FBI Director Kash Patel’s probe into Charlie Kirk’s assassination, urging the Bureau to “follow the money” behind years of coordinated and well-funded waves of left-wing violence.

Advertisement

Cruz went beyond just the recent assassination, pointing to Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots during the summer of 2020, pro-Hamas campus encampments shortly after October 7th, 2023, and the riots against ICE just this last summer as prominent and ongoing examples of a broader pattern of left-wing violence. 

He suggested these movements may not be isolated incidents, but part of a coordinated effort with significant outside funding and support.

But I want to more broadly, encourage you follow the money. The violence we are seeing is not purely organic. There is, I believe, significant money that is spreading dissension, that is spreading violence.

I believe the money should be tracked and prosecuted under RICO, and both the Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots of a couple of years ago and the pro open border riots in Los Angeles and other cities of this past year, I believe there was significant money behind those riots. I'm not the only person who noticed at the antisemitic protest and violent protests on college campuses that many of the tents all matched.

Senator Cruz introduced the Stop FUNDERs Act earlier this year, which would make rioting a predicate offense under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), allowing the Department of Justice to more effectively prosecute groups like Antifa. Under the law, the DOJ could hold these organizations accountable, bringing conspiracy charges, seizing assets, and imposing penalties on those who fund and organize violent riots nationwide.

Recommended

Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And Kash Patel confirmed it.

"And so I would ask, would it aid your ability to prosecute these matters if Congress passed into law the Stop Funders Act, and if rioting was added to the list of predicate offenses for RICO?" Senator Cruz asked. The FBI Director's response was plain and simple, "Yes."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER FBI RIOTS TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Kash Patel Just KO'd Adam Schiff During Heated Exchange on Senate Floor Jeff Charles
Man Who Wanted to Help Charlie Kirk's Assassin Escape Is Facing Charges for Child Porn Jeff Charles
Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess Why. Amy Curtis
Fani Willis Thought She Would Put Trump Behind Bars – Now She's Having a Really Bad Day Jeff Charles
Cornel West Storms Out Mid-Panel on Piers Morgan Show Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Advertisement