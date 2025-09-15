VIP
This Is a Turning Point
Bill Maher Had Some Brutal Words for Those Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Hollywood Reporter Backtracks After Falsely Claiming Conservatives Blamed 'South Park' for...
Quds News Shares, Then Deletes Blurred Image of Hannah Einbinder’s ‘Free Palestine’ Emmy...
UW-River Falls Professor Calls Out Silence After Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Urges Defense of...
UK Rapper Tells Crowd: ‘Rest in Piss, Charlie Kirk’
WaPo Boots Columnist Over Charlie Kirk Social Media Posts
Campus Audience Laughs As Pro-Life Activist Pauses Campus Event to Announce Kirk Was...
Teacher Suspended After Forcing Kids to Watch Charlie Kirk Assassination Video
Patel Reveals Where Robinson's DNA Was Found and What the Suspect Wrote Before...
Trump, Bessent Tease Big Announcement About TikTok Deal
Trump Calls the Latest Mamdani Endorsement a 'Shocking Development'
VIP
There's a Very Good Reason Ted Cruz Was Seen Painting Over Graffiti Along...
Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs?
Tipsheet

Breaking Ranks: Fetterman Tells Democrats to Dial Back Trump Rhetoric

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 15, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania proves yet again to be the voice of sanity and reason in the Democratic Party, criticizing them in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination. He has called on his party to stop calling President Trump "Hitler" and an "autocrat."

Advertisement

On Wednesday, before it was confirmed that Charlie had died from the shot, Fetterman noted to CNN's Manu Raju that just a day before the assassination, people were protesting President Trump and calling him the "Hitler of our time." Senator Fetterman condemned the characterization and said that the Democrats must "turn the temperature down."

"I think you just don’t ever, ever compare anyone to Hitler and those kinds of extreme things," Fetterman said. "Now, look what happened to Charlie Kirk. I mean, you know, the man was shot. Now, we have to turn the temperature down. We can’t compare people to these kinds of figures in history. And this is not an autocrat. This is a product of a democratic election."

"So you don’t think that Trump is at all shattering any of the norms of democracy in any way?" Raju asked the Senator. 

"I’m saying he’s definitely different, but that’s what America voted for," Fetterman argued. "Again, I don’t agree with many of these things, but that does not make him an autocrat."

Recommended

Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
Advertisement

Senator Fetterman assured CNN that despite his criticism of the Democratic Party, and that they have "lost the argument," he will not be changing his party designation anytime soon. 

"Right now, I think it’s entirely appropriate to really be honest and just figure out why exactly have we effectively lost two out of the last three cycles and of a lot of things," Fetterman said. "We’ve really kind of lost our connection with American voters in ways. And I think we can‘t just be ‘well, Trump is always wrong’ or that ‘we‘re going to set the country on fire’ or whatever. That‘s just not true either, of course."

"But, you know, when I represent a state like Pennsylvania, that keeps you honest. You always can‘t forget that a lot of Americans happen to disagree with you. That does not mean that they are fascists, or now they want to shred the Constitution," Fetterman continued. 

Meanwhile, most Democrats don't practice any level of humility, as they continue to liken twice democratically elected President, Donald Trump, to a dictator. Representative Jasmine Crocket of Texas, and wannabe progressive star, like many Democrats in the wake of Charlie's assassination, defended the name-calling of Republicans and the President. On "The Breakfast Club," saying "Me disagreeing with you, me calling you, you know, ‘wannabe Hitler,’ all those things are like, not necessarily saying, 'Go out and hurt somebody,’ But when you're literally telling people at rallies, 'Yeah, beat them up' and that kind of stuff, you are promoting a culture of violence." 

Advertisement

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOHN FETTERMAN PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
I Have a Solution to Crime Kurt Schlichter
UW-River Falls Professor Calls Out Silence After Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Urges Defense of Free Speech Amy Curtis
Hollywood Reporter Backtracks After Falsely Claiming Conservatives Blamed 'South Park' for Kirk's Death Amy Curtis
WaPo Boots Columnist Over Charlie Kirk Social Media Posts Dmitri Bolt
The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
Advertisement