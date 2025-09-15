The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City
Even After Kirk Assassination, Democrats Continue to Push Narrative Against Conservatives

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 15, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Just four days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Democrats in Arlington, Virginia, turned their attention to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, plastering hateful and false messages about him with chalk on public sidewalks, just blocks from his home in Northern Virginia. They then went over to his house and wrote messages that said "Stop the kidnapping," "Keep calm and resist tyranny," and "No white nationalism."

The messages accused Stephen Miller of “preying on families” and mocked his wife, Katie Miller, as a “trad-wife.” Another read, “If you tolerate this, all our children will be next.” It was more fear-mongering in an environment where conservatives are already worried for their physical safety amid the constant threats. An X user reposted a video of the chalk messages and wrote, "You’re lucky that’s all that was done."

Katie Miller posted a video of herself washing the chalk off the sidewalk, writing, "To the 'Tolerant Left' who spent their day trying to intimidate us in the house where we have three young children: We will not back down. We will not cower in fear. We will double down. Always, For Charlie"

