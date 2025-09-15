FAFO: Man Desecrating Charlie Kirk Memorial in Phoenix Thrown to the Ground by Mourner

A man on Sunday was arrested for vandalizing the Charlie Kirk memorial right outside Turning Point USA's headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here's a better video of exactly what that liberal POS Ryder Corral did the Charlie Kirk's memorial in Arizona.



Make this Kamala Harris voting scumbag famous for all the wrong reasons! pic.twitter.com/Gwq0nNTvGb — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 14, 2025

Ryder Corral, the 19 year old that vandalized Charlie Kirk's memorial, was arrested.



He is being booked on multiple charges, including criminal damage and disorderly conduct.



He also was wearing the same shirt as Tyler Robinson during the assassination.



I think a lot more… pic.twitter.com/RnWINRKxTW — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) September 15, 2025

RyderCorral, 19 y old smashed @charliekirk11 memorial. His mom is principal. His shirt is the same shooter had on. Video of his arrest. Horrible person. Result of wrong parenting. pic.twitter.com/2uQScwlivi — I am the opposite of progress. (@YankiYankovich) September 15, 2025

A man, identified as 19-year-old Ryder Corral, walked through the memorial stomping on and kicking items mourners had laid at the memorial, including flowers, vases, and flags. He was desecrating the memorial only four days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event for his "American Comeback" tour at Utah Valley University. A mourner in a blue polo shirt was seen taking matters into his own hands, as he grabbed Corral and threw him to the ground away from the memorial.

Witnesses noted that Corral was wearing the same style of shirt as Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin—a shirt featuring an American flag and bald eagle. Local law enforcement soon detained Corral and transported him to Maricopa County Jail, where he faces charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

