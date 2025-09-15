The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City
Tipsheet

FAFO: Man Desecrating Charlie Kirk Memorial in Phoenix Thrown to the Ground by Mourner

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 15, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

A man on Sunday was arrested for vandalizing the Charlie Kirk memorial right outside Turning Point USA's headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

A man, identified as 19-year-old Ryder Corral, walked through the memorial stomping on and kicking items mourners had laid at the memorial, including flowers, vases, and flags. He was desecrating the memorial only four days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event for his "American Comeback" tour at Utah Valley University. A mourner in a blue polo shirt was seen taking matters into his own hands, as he grabbed Corral and threw him to the ground away from the memorial.

Recommended

Watch Randi Weingarten Get Obliterated for Peddling Total Nonsense About Charlie Kirk's Assassination Matt Vespa
Witnesses noted that Corral was wearing the same style of shirt as Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin—a shirt featuring an American flag and bald eagle. Local law enforcement soon detained Corral and transported him to Maricopa County Jail, where he faces charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

