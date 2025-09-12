VIP
It’s Not 'The Fringes'
Watch CNN Censor a Key Detail About Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin
Here Is Everything We Know About Charlie Kirk's Assassin
Trump Says This City Will Be the National Guard's Next Destination
Florida Officials Send Brutal Message to Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
Former Democrat Lawmaker Uses Charlie Kirk's Death to Push Something He Wouldn't Have...
ABC News Claims President Trump Never Condemned Violence Against Democratic Lawmakers
GLAAD's Statement on Charlie Kirk Proves It's Not Just Fringe Leftists Justifying Politica...
Stephen King Apologizes, Deletes His Despicable Post About Charlie Kirk
Campus Conservatives Demand Action As Peers Celebrate Political Assassination
Here's the Next City Trump Is Targeting in His Crime Crackdown
Florida Sheriff Stands Guard at Charlie Kirk Vigil: 'No Coward Will Stop Us'
Tucker Carlson Donates $1 Million to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family As Fundraiser Surges...
Stacey Abrams, Shameless Liar
Tipsheet

Iryna Zarutska's Boyfriend Speaks Out, Slams Judge Who Released Her Killer

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 12, 2025 2:00 PM
Photo via Iryna Zarutska's Instagram

Stanislav “Stas” Nikulytsia had just moved in with his girlfriend and was waiting for her to return home from work on August 22nd. When she didn’t arrive on time, he checked her location and saw she was still at the Charlotte rail station. Rushing there in concern, he was met with a nightmare; she had been murdered in cold blood.

Advertisement

The boyfriend of Iryna Zarutska has broken his silence on the horrifying murder, slamming the judge who let Decarlos Brown Jr. free.

On Wednesday, according to the NY Post, Nikulytsia posted a simple picture of him and Iryna together, with a single heartbreak emoji as the caption. It was his first public statement since his girlfriend's death. Following that post, he has shared many clips of people blasting Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes, who released Brown, with 14 prior convictions, on cashless bail seven months before the brutal attack. One of the clips shared claims that Judge Stokes is not even a qualified lawyer.

“That night, she texted her boyfriend that she would be home soon,” a statement by her family read. “Upon arriving at the station, they were devastated to learn that Iryna had died at the scene.”

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Zarutska's uncle said that “What motivated us to get them out of Ukraine was seeing a picture of them huddled up in a bomb shelter near their apartment there in Kyiv.” She absolutely loved the United States, according to her family. She felt so at home that her family rejected an offer by the Ukrainian Embassy to fly her body back to Ukraine. They said she would prefer to be buried in America. “They didn’t want to come to this country and be a burden. They wanted to come to this country to build a new life,” her uncle continued.

Her family said in their released statement that they are “heartbroken beyond words." That "Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way. No family should have to go through this.”

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Florida Officials Send Brutal Message to Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Jeff Charles
Here Is Everything We Know About Charlie Kirk's Assassin Jeff Charles
Man Who Was Debating Kirk When Shot Fired Breaks His Silence Leah Barkoukis
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement