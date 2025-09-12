Iryna Zarutska's Boyfriend Speaks Out, Slams Judge Who Released Her Killer

Stanislav “Stas” Nikulytsia had just moved in with his girlfriend and was waiting for her to return home from work on August 22nd. When she didn’t arrive on time, he checked her location and saw she was still at the Charlotte rail station. Rushing there in concern, he was met with a nightmare; she had been murdered in cold blood.

The boyfriend of Iryna Zarutska has broken his silence on the horrifying murder, slamming the judge who let Decarlos Brown Jr. free.

On Wednesday, according to the NY Post, Nikulytsia posted a simple picture of him and Iryna together, with a single heartbreak emoji as the caption. It was his first public statement since his girlfriend's death. Following that post, he has shared many clips of people blasting Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes, who released Brown, with 14 prior convictions, on cashless bail seven months before the brutal attack. One of the clips shared claims that Judge Stokes is not even a qualified lawyer.

Iryna Zarutska’s boyfriend Stas Nikulytsia has started sharing stories on Instagram slamming the “unqualified” magistrate judge who let her suspected killer walk free before she was stabbed to death.



Decarlos Brown was given cashless bail 7 months before the attack pic.twitter.com/S081gIIOjm — ComeOnCUFC (@CufcOn) September 12, 2025

“That night, she texted her boyfriend that she would be home soon,” a statement by her family read. “Upon arriving at the station, they were devastated to learn that Iryna had died at the scene.”

Zarutska's uncle said that “What motivated us to get them out of Ukraine was seeing a picture of them huddled up in a bomb shelter near their apartment there in Kyiv.” She absolutely loved the United States, according to her family. She felt so at home that her family rejected an offer by the Ukrainian Embassy to fly her body back to Ukraine. They said she would prefer to be buried in America. “They didn’t want to come to this country and be a burden. They wanted to come to this country to build a new life,” her uncle continued.

Her family said in their released statement that they are “heartbroken beyond words." That "Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way. No family should have to go through this.”

