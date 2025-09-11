An American Martyr: Pastor Jack Hibbs Honors and Remembers Charlie Kirk’s Faith and Sacrifice

Pastor Jack Hibbs was one of the last of Charlie Kirk's close friends to speak with him before his assassination on Wednesday afternoon. Just hours before the event, Hibbs contacted Charlie, asking him if he could get his brother entry into the American Comeback tour event.

"Charlie was so kind and generous to let this stranger have a front row seat," Hibbs said. "And I know that that was Charlie loving on me by loving on my brother. And that's just who he was, extremely, extremely generous."

Hibbs told Fox News Digital: "My brother sent me pictures of him and Charlie, standing together before the event started and everything looked great. And then my brother called me immediately during the shooting, I could hear people screaming and running, and my brother was about 25 to 35 feet away from Charlie."

"My initial thoughts, of course, like everyone else, is what is going on in our country?" Hibbs said. "But then quickly, I think my second thought, which is the prevailing thought, is Charlie was obviously a young man of not only profound intellect, he had a great faith in Jesus."

Hibbs is a pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Southern California. He said that Charlie had "a love for the Bible" and that they "spent the last several years going through the Scriptures together." His assassination, he argued, has made him an "American martyr" that will result in an "untold [number of] Charlies who will follow in his footsteps."

Both Kirk and Hibbs collaborated on several podcast episodes as well as church events throughout the last five years. Kirk had even been invited to speak at Hibbs' church on cultural issues, including gender identity, abortion, school choice, and biblical prophecy.

Hibbs assured people that his murder is not the end of the legendary Charlie Kirk, because he was a man of great faith. Not only was he a faithful Christian until the end, but his legacy will ensure that the younger generation he made such a great impact on will rise to ensure he did not die in vain.

I have had the honor of knowing Charlie Kirk well and personally for many years now. I cannot express how incredibly proud I have been of his faithful Christian witness and the way he has honored the Lord Jesus Christ with his life. Charlie was known as an intellectual giant, a… pic.twitter.com/xqWPRKusdW — Jack Hibbs (@RealJackHibbs) September 10, 2025

"This just galvanized an entire generation of not only those who follow Charlie, but those who criticized him. They watched a young man lay down his life for his cause," Hibbs said. "And I do believe that the result of today is going to backfire on anyone who had nefarious plots to silence Charlie."

"What a lot of people don't realize is they see the Charlie Kirk, so to speak, in his armor, right on stage or on the university campus, but Charlie was a very tender-hearted young man, very, very empathetic," he added.

Tonight, we gathered to pray and remember our dear brother, Charlie Kirk. Well done, Charlie! Enter into the joy of your master! @calvarycch pic.twitter.com/YabPW6MoBp — Jack Hibbs (@RealJackHibbs) September 11, 2025

