Soros-Backed Philly DA Downgrades Charges in Shocking Execution-Style Killing

A chilling video from Center City, Philadelphia, shows a man gunning down a woman and then firing again at point-blank range in what appears to be an execution on Friday. This week, the district attorney downgraded the charges against the shooter in yet another soft-on-crime move in a city already plagued by violence.

Philly DA Larry Krasner just gave a murderer a feee pass by downgrading murder charges to Voluntary Manslaughter. Watch the video. He shoots her at 31 seconds, she’s done, then executes her 10 seconds later. The threat was over at 31. This is murder! Why the free pass? pic.twitter.com/iNYooXNFe1 — Sgt. Mark Fusetti (Retired) (@MarkFusetti) September 9, 2025

You can shoot a woman on camera in daylight and get manslaughter. This woman saw a homeless man beating his gf, she tried to help. He pulled a screwdriver, she pulled a gun, He took it from her and killed her. Philly DA reduces murder charge to voluntary manslaughter. 1/ pic.twitter.com/lqDZaftcgP — Admiral Invalidator (@Artofhunger75) September 9, 2025

In the video, a fight is seen between three people: one man and two women. The man, John Kelly, can be seen beating one of the women on the ground, while another woman is attempting to pull Kelly off of the first. Kelly then draws a firearm and shoots the woman he had been beating, who crumples to her knees. He then walks up to her, points the gun at her head, and executes her. The woman, identified as Lauren Jardine, was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead.

There are some allegations that Kelly was attacking Jardine with a screwdriver, she pulled a gun, he wrestled the gun from her, and murdered her with it.

Kelly was facing murder charges as well as multiple weapons charges. As of Tuesday, the DA for Philadelphia, Larry Krasner, downgraded the charges to voluntary manslaughter, citing new evidence in the case. Although he did not specify what that evidence was.

