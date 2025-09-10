New Video Footage of the Charlotte Stabbing Reveals a Horrifying Social Trend
Vance Gave It Right Back to Critics Upset With His Take on the...
Zohran Mamdani: How Dare My Critics Attack Me for Things I've Said
Soros-Backed Philly DA Downgrades Charges in Shocking Execution-Style Killing

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 10, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

A chilling video from Center City, Philadelphia, shows a man gunning down a woman and then firing again at point-blank range in what appears to be an execution on Friday. This week, the district attorney downgraded the charges against the shooter in yet another soft-on-crime move in a city already plagued by violence.

In the video, a fight is seen between three people: one man and two women. The man, John Kelly, can be seen beating one of the women on the ground, while another woman is attempting to pull Kelly off of the first. Kelly then draws a firearm and shoots the woman he had been beating, who crumples to her knees. He then walks up to her, points the gun at her head, and executes her. The woman, identified as Lauren Jardine, was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead.

There are some allegations that Kelly was attacking Jardine with a screwdriver, she pulled a gun, he wrestled the gun from her, and murdered her with it.

Kelly was facing murder charges as well as multiple weapons charges. As of Tuesday, the DA for Philadelphia, Larry Krasner, downgraded the charges to voluntary manslaughter, citing new evidence in the case. Although he did not specify what that evidence was. 

