President Reacts to Ukrainian Refugee Stabbed to Death in Charlotte

President Donald Trump reacted on Monday to the Ukrainian refugee who was killed in a shocking, random attack in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He mentioned the stabbing during remarks at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., according to Fox News.

Advertisement

We're all people of religion, but there are evil people. And we have to confront that. I just give my love and hope to the family of the young woman who was stabbed this morning or last night in Charlotte by a madman.

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian who fled her war-torn home country, was stabbed to death on a light rail in Charlotte by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown. Brown had a 15-year prior criminal history, including charges of felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats. He was arrested shortly after the attack on the charge of first-degree murder.

"A lunatic just got up and started," Trump said. "It's right on tape. Not really watchable because it's so horrible, but just viciously stabbed. She's just sitting there."

Surveillance footage was released by the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), showing Zarutska boarding the Lynx Bline line shortly after 9:45 pm on Friday, August 22nd. She had seemingly just gotten off work, as she was wearing a pizza uniform, and sat directly in front of Brown, who was wearing a red hoodie. Four minutes after she had boarded the light rail, Brown is seen pulling out a pocket knife and stabbing Zarutska three times, at least once in the neck. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

"So they're evil people," Trump said. "We have to be able to handle that. If we don't handle that, we don't have a country."

"This cashless bail started a wave in our country where a killer kills somebody and is out on the street by the afternoon and, in many cases, going out and killing again, cashless bail," he added.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.