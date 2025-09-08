Wait, That's How Axios Described the Brutal Stabbing of a Ukrainian Woman in...
Tipsheet

Florida Jury Selection Starts in Trial of Man Accused of Plotting to Assassinate Trump

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 08, 2025 1:45 PM
Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File

Jury selection begins today for Ryan Routh, the man accused of plotting to assassinate President Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in September 2024. The process is expected to finish by Wednesday and will draw potential jurors from voter rolls and driver’s license records across the Southern District of Florida.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is leading the prosecution, but in an unusual twist, Routh has chosen to represent himself, meaning he will have the ability to personally question jurors as they are screened for fairness and impartiality.

Both the prosecution and the defense can dismiss jurors "for cause" if bias is prevalent, as well as a limited number of dismissals with cause listed. The jury will be comprised of 12 people, and a unanimous verdict is required for a conviction.

Routh has been charged with attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, along with multiple firearm violations and assaulting a federal officer. If convicted, he could face life in prison, according to Fox News.

He has pleaded not guilty to all federal counts, as well as to separate state charges of terrorism and attempted murder.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, will be overseeing the case and has approved Routh's request to represent himself. Court-appointed lawyers will remain on standby to maintain order and step in if necessary. 

Public defenders representing Routh asked for Judge Cannon to recuse herself, as she had presided over the Trump’s classified documents case; however, that request was denied. 

Opening statements are scheduled to begin on September 11th, with the trial lasting two weeks.

Prosecutors say Routh spent weeks planning the attack, camping near Trump’s golf course for 12 hours with a rifle. A Secret Service agent spotted the gun and opened fire after Routh allegedly aimed at him. The agent forced Routh to drop the weapon and run, where he was later arrested at a nearby interstate.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA SECOND AMENDMENT TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

