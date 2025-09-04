Gazan Boy Alive and Well Following Multiple Reports He Was Killed by IDF Forces

A boy in Gaza, known as Amir, has been found alive and with his mother, following multiple reports that he was killed by Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution site.

Fox News was able to acquire an exclusive interview with the boy through questions translated by GHF translators. The eight-year-old, whose real name is Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hamden, but goes by "Abboud," was found to be hiding with his mother in the Gaza Strip, and was excited for their planned extraction from their home, following safety concerns. The pair was moved from Gaza on Thursday, but their location is not being disclosed.

Initial stories about Abboud went viral when a former GHF contractor, Anthony Aguilar, a 25-year-old former Green Beret Lt. Colonel, said he watched the boy get shot by IDF soldiers in late May. Aguilar showed still images of the boy taken from his bodycam footage, approaching him and another contractor holding bags of food. He claimed to have had a heartfelt moment with Abboud when the boy kissed his hand and face, thanking him for the food.

He then said he heard shots fired after the boy left, and when he arrived on the scene, he claimed to have seen Abboud and others dead on the ground, having been shot by IDF soldiers. Aguilar told Dialogue Works that the boy took a "shot to the torso, a shot to the leg — dead."

The former Green Beret told conflicting accounts of the incident, claiming on July 29th the boy was murdered right outside of the GHF aid site Secure Distribution Site-1 (SDS), before telling MSNBC on August 2nd it occurred outside SDS-2, and finally deciding it actually happened outside of SDS-3, which he told Dialogue Works.

The GHF launched an investigation following Aguilar's account, relying on local Palestinians to help them locate Abboud. Once they found the boy and his mother, they used facial recognition software along with some other biometric information to confirm it was the same boy Aguilar had met.

GHF Executive Chair Johnnie Moore told Fox News:

We are overjoyed and deeply relieved that Abboud is safe, and that this story ends in hope. That outcome was never guaranteed and it’s thanks to the courage and persistence of our team of American heroes; veterans who never stopped working to find him and bring him to safety in the most complex environment imaginable.

While this story ends happily, it could have ended in tragedy. Too many people, including in the press and civil society, were quick to spread unverified claims without asking the most basic questions. When a child’s life is at stake, facts must matter more than headlines.

Fear spread as the story went viral. Hamas had every reason to make sure the boy was never found alive, and his family’s safety was at risk. Soon, the false story was amplified by big names, Senator Chris Van Hollen, Tucker Carlson, Glenn Greenwald, Ryan Grim, who used it to paint Israel and GHF as unusually brutal toward Palestinian civilians, amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

