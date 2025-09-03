Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic...
Ana Kasparian Was Not Prepared to Go Head-to-Head With Scott Jennings Over the...
Protesters Exploit Catholic School Shooting Victims to Heckle JD Vance at Memorial Service
Joy Reid Just Peddled the Most Deranged Conspiracy Theory About Trump Assassination Attemp...
This State Just Banned Lab-Grown Meat
VIP
Trump Denials of His Death Needs a Fact Check
My Chinese Friend
Ben Shapiro Schools CNN Panel on the Real Driver of U.S. Debt
GMU President Defies Federal Order, Refuses Apology Over DEI Violations
Jeffrey Epstein Victims' Lawyer Shuts Down Talk of a 'List'
The Barbarians Within
Left-Wing Influencer War Looms As Lawsuit Threatened
AGs to EPA: End Taxpayer Grants to Woke Climate Group
The Left Belittles Prayer—but God Is What We Need
Tipsheet

Senator Tim Kaine Tells Americans Their Rights Come From Government

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 03, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine from Virginia, in a hearing on Wednesday, told the room:

The notion that rights don't come from laws, and don't come from the government, but come from the Creator... That's what the Iranian government believes. So the statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling.

Advertisement

Senator Ted Cruz blasted Senator Kaine's comments.

So, Senator Kaine said in thsi hearing, that he found it a radical and dangerous notion that you would say our rights came from God and not from government. I just walked into the hearing as he was saying that and I almost fell out of my chair. Because that radical and dangerous notion in his words, is literally the founding principle upon which the United States of America was created. And if you do not believe me, and you made reference to this Mr. Barnes, then you can believe, perhaps the msot prominent Virginian to ever serve, Thoomas Jefferson who wrote in the Declaration of Independence: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator' not by the government, not by the Democratic Natinal Committee, but by God...

...with certain unalienable Rights.

Recommended

This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha' Moment With Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Senator Kaine didn’t misspeak; he simply revealed the chasm between today’s Democratic Party and the very principles that founded this great nation. If believing rights come from a higher power is “troubling,” then Kaine’s quarrel isn’t with Ted Cruz. It’s with Jefferson, Madison, the Declaration, and America herself.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY CIVIL RIGHTS CONSERVATISM TED CRUZ TIM KAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha' Moment With Trump Jeff Charles
Yes, an NBC News Reporter Pitched This Question to the Epstein Victims. Their Answer Won't Please Dems. Matt Vespa
Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic School... Matt Vespa
Joy Reid Just Peddled the Most Deranged Conspiracy Theory About Trump Assassination Attempt Jeff Charles
Left-Wing Influencer War Looms As Lawsuit Threatened Scott McClallen
My Chinese Friend Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Reporter Got a Brutal Reality Check After Trying to Have a 'Gotcha' Moment With Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement