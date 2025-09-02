Trump to Chicago Dems: Federal Troops Are Going in...But I'm Not Saying When
BREAKING: U.S. Warships Take Out US-Bound Drug Vessel From Venezuela

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 02, 2025 4:05 PM
Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/U.S. Navy via AP

President Trump on Tuesday revealed that U.S. forces in the Caribbean "shot out" a drug boat en route from Venezuela to the United States. 

"Over the last few minutes, [we] literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat," Trump said at a press conference in the Oval Office. "A lot of drugs in that boat. And you'll be seeing that, and you'll be reading about that. It just happened moments ago."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the strike in a post on X, saying:

As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.

Rubio added that the boat was operated by a U.S.-designated narco-terrorist group.

It is unclear how many fatalities resulted from the strike.

In August, the Trump administration deployed warships to the coast of Venezuela in an effort to crack down on drug trafficking from Latin America.


MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VENEZUELA

