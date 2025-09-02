BREAKING: U.S. Warships Take Out US-Bound Drug Vessel From Venezuela

President Trump on Tuesday revealed that U.S. forces in the Caribbean "shot out" a drug boat en route from Venezuela to the United States.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just confirmed that the United States military took out a DRUG BOAT coming from Venezuela for the United States!



"We just...shot out a drug-carrying boat..."



"It just happened moments ago." pic.twitter.com/RgmOHC9AYu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

"Over the last few minutes, [we] literally shot out a boat, a drug-carrying boat," Trump said at a press conference in the Oval Office. "A lot of drugs in that boat. And you'll be seeing that, and you'll be reading about that. It just happened moments ago."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the strike in a post on X, saying:

As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 2, 2025

Rubio added that the boat was operated by a U.S.-designated narco-terrorist group.

It is unclear how many fatalities resulted from the strike.

In August, the Trump administration deployed warships to the coast of Venezuela in an effort to crack down on drug trafficking from Latin America.





