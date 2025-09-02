Trump to Chicago Dems: Federal Troops Are Going in...But I'm Not Saying When
President Trump, Delivering for the American Worker

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 02, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The White House, on Labor Day, released an article boasting all that President Trump has done for the American worker in the first nine months of his second term.

As Americans across the nation mark Labor Day, President Trump stands as the champion of the American Worker. From surging native-born employment and rising blue-collar wages to innovative workforce initiatives like expanded apprenticeships and trade school funding, the Trump Administration is reversing decades of neglect and finally putting American Workers first.

In his accomplishments in the private sector, the White House boasted about the creation of around 500,000 new jobs in the private sector, along with a rise in employment among native-born Americans of more than 2.4 million since January. The Trump administration also underscored its ongoing efforts to reduce regulatory burdens, eliminating ten existing regulations for every new rule enacted. 

Wages for blue-collar Americans are up 1.4% over last year. Trade school enrollment is at its highest ever in the United States, with 1,736 new Registered Apprenticeship programs nationally, and over 183,000 new apprentices. This follows $84 million in grants aimed at expanding the capacity of Registered Apprenticeship programs, $5 million in grants to broaden trade apprenticeship opportunities for women, and up to $30 million in grants to train workers for high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, nuclear energy, and domestic mineral production.

The administration also highlighted its recent trade deals, securing more $8 trillion in foreign investments stateside, as American companies are forced to reshore. 

The President boasted that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is at a ten-month low, and gas prices have hit a five-year low as of Labor Day weekend, alongside domestic airfares. Inflation is holding steady at 1.9 percent.

The article also reiterated the Trump administration's largest economic accomplishments in the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill, including increasing take-home pay for the typical family by over $10,000 annually, and providing an average 15 percent tax cut for Americans earning between $15,000 and $80,000. It is set to create nearly one million new jobs and prevent up to 6.1 million full-time positions from being eliminated. The BBB generates $63 billion in tax relief to seniors through its No Tax on Social Security provision, and expands Pell Grant access for students pursuing skilled trades. 

