National Guard Brings Hope to DC Teens

Washington D.C. residents could soon see more benefits from the National Guard presence in the nation's capital, beyond simple crime deterrence. Teens in Navy Yard, a high-crime part of the city, were seen having friendly interactions with Guardsmen, who even let them sit in their Humvees.

🚨 NOW: National Guard troops are openly interacting with teens in DC’s Navy Yard, even letting them sit in Humvees



One of these teens said “last time I was here, there was a shootlng!”



I’m REALLY hoping the newfound law and order in DC will inspire kids to take a better path… pic.twitter.com/fb4Ome6rwW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 20, 2025

One teen allegedly told a Guardsman that the last time he came to the Navy Yard, he saw a shooting. Now, with the National Guard on the streets, those days are becoming a lot less common.

While Democrats protest en masse against Trump's efforts to bring an end to crime in Washington, most residents find themselves appreciative of the increased law enforcement presence. For the first time in recorded history, Washington, DC has gone a full week without a single murder. In the last week, carjackings are down by 83 percent, robberies are down 46 percent, car theft is down 21 percent, and overall violent crimes are down 22 percent.

Not a single African American protesting a safe Washington DC..



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/J6OsUZhqXd — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 17, 2025

Since Trump surged police and national guard in Washington: DC has gone a week without a murder, the first time in a summer that has occurred on record. Carjackings are down 83% and robberies are down nearly half. Pretty incredible crime results already: pic.twitter.com/T8fqRKgLF3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 21, 2025

“It’s a beautiful scene’”— this man’s rant about President Trump deploying the National Guard to DC is filled with joy and, above all, pride in our country.



I love it!!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8korMzo0VA — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 20, 2025

Maybe one of these young men who once walked into the Navy Yard will one day walk back in wearing a uniform of his own. The same Humvee he climbed into for fun could be the one he commands as a Guardsman, serving his community instead of fearing it. That’s the power of restoring order, when kids stop seeing chaos as normal and start imagining a future built on strength, service, and pride.

