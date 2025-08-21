Finally D.C. Hits a Milestone Worth Celebrating
Tipsheet

National Guard Brings Hope to DC Teens

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 21, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Washington D.C. residents could soon see more benefits from the National Guard presence in the nation's capital, beyond simple crime deterrence. Teens in Navy Yard, a high-crime part of the city, were seen having friendly interactions with Guardsmen, who even let them sit in their Humvees.

One teen allegedly told a Guardsman that the last time he came to the Navy Yard, he saw a shooting. Now, with the National Guard on the streets, those days are becoming a lot less common.

While Democrats protest en masse against Trump's efforts to bring an end to crime in Washington, most residents find themselves appreciative of the increased law enforcement presence. For the first time in recorded history, Washington, DC has gone a full week without a single murder. In the last week, carjackings are down by 83 percent, robberies are down 46 percent, car theft is down 21 percent, and overall violent crimes are down 22 percent. 

Maybe one of these young men who once walked into the Navy Yard will one day walk back in wearing a uniform of his own. The same Humvee he climbed into for fun could be the one he commands as a Guardsman, serving his community instead of fearing it. That’s the power of restoring order, when kids stop seeing chaos as normal and start imagining a future built on strength, service, and pride.

