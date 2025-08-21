Boston Highway Overrun: 100+ Teens on Dirt Bikes & Scooters Cause Chaos, Crash Into Police Cruiser

On Saturday, over 100 teens were filmed taking over a local highway, causing traffic issues and shocking motorists.

NEW: Over 100 ‘teens’ on dirt bikes and scooters terrorize Boston freeway



Police trailed the group with helicopters for hours



The chaos ended when a rider on a stolen dirt bike crashed into a police cruiser and fled the scene



Another rider, identified as 22-year-old Adam… pic.twitter.com/cTQttdgnZj — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 18, 2025

In Mayor Wu's Boston they took over part of the highway with bikes. Out of all those obstructionist riders only one was arrested. One arrested!! The others free to ride again. The Mayor and Boston Police Commissioner have failed us yet again! No shocker here!! https://t.co/i5vZBaCnYP — Jaha Hughes (Jay) Candidate for Mayor of Boston (@Jaywatches2) August 20, 2025

The teens were initially reported around 2 pm after Massachusetts State Police received calls detailing the teens on bicycles, electric scooters, and dirt bikes in the O’Neill Tunnel.

Michael Filandro, who witnessed the incident, told WCVB, "Here comes [one to two] bikes, then 20 bicycles, and we realize there is a whole wagon train of them down the road. I thought it was a little parade or something going on. There was no escort, no police there. They were blowing through traffic lights, zipping around cars."

The riders weren’t just cruising down the highway; they were recklessly weaving through traffic, without so much as a single helmet in sight. At one point, a biker even slammed into a police car before ditching the bike and taking off on foot.

According to Boston.com, only one ride was arrested, 22-year-old Adam Harrison, although he denied involvement in the massive joy ride.

Harrison told Boston 25 News , "I saw a bunch of bikers go up the Seaport bridge, and I was [like], ‘Oh, that looks like fun.' I was not on the highway. I did not go into the tunnel at all. I’m a 22-year-old guy. I would not condone that at all. I think it’s stupid and it’s reckless to go on the highway."

He pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and charges for resisting arrest.

The Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, had nothing to say, although she has come under fire recently for her handling of crime in her city. A similar incident occurred in Boston in 2022, and when asked about how concerned she was, she allegedly replied that it was just teens having fun and that it was unfair to assume that people joyriding on a dirtbike were involved in criminal activity.

In 2022, Boston @MayorWu was warned about scooters & dirt bikes.

She shrugged it off as “teens having fun.”



Wu had a chance to act—but her far-left radical views and soft-on-crime policies got the best of her.



Now they’re fueling chaos, crime, and lawlessness.



Watch below. pic.twitter.com/xmWPuwZ2NW — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) April 9, 2025

