Tipsheet

ICE Crashes Newsom's Press Conference

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 14, 2025 5:15 PM
Office of California Governor via AP

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents just crashed a press conference in Los Angeles, held by California Governor Gavin Newsom, during his attempt to put the responsibility of redrawing Congressional districts back in the hands of partisans.

“We're here making Los Angeles a safer place. Since we won't have politicians that'll do that, we do that ourselves,” Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino told reporters outside the venue. 

When informed that Governor Newsom was inside a building less than a hundred feet away, and asked if he had any message for the anti-Trump governor, Bovino replied, “Again, we're making Los Angeles and California a safer place. We're going to continue to do that, and they can take that one to the bank and cash it.”

When informed that ICE agents were operating just outside his venue, Newsom attempted to mask his discomfort with a performative display of resolve, accusing the Trump administration of deliberately staging ICE raids in front of the governor himself.

LA Mayor Karen Bass was outraged when she was interviewed by reporters, telling them that it was impossible that the ICE operation's location was a coincidence. She accused ICE of wanting to "thumb their nose in front of the governor's face."

