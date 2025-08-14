Gmail Caught Burying GOP Fundraising Emails

A political consulting firm, Targeted Victory, claims Gmail has been flagging Republican fundraising emails containing WinRed links as “dangerous” and sending many straight to spam folders. WinRed, the GOP’s central online fundraising platform, brought in roughly $1.6 billion for the 2023–2024 cycle. Its Democratic counterpart, ActBlue, appears to face no such labeling, with emails containing its links going through unimpeded.

Advertisement

We are hearing reports that some Republican emails are being flagged by @Google as dangerous.



Direct testing shows the same is not happening for Democrats.



This is right on the heels of a massive fundraising quarter for the GOP.



Bias like this is blatant election… — WinRed (@WinRed) August 13, 2025

Targeted Victory says the pattern persisted through June and July: Republican fundraising emails containing WinRed links were routinely flagged by Gmail as “suspicious” and “potentially unsafe,” then sent to spam. When the firm raised the issue with Google support, the response acknowledged the designation but offered no evidence to justify it. Even after Targeted Victory demonstrated that WinRed links were secure, the warning remained in place.

In controlled tests, the group sent identical emails, swapping only the fundraising link, WinRed for ActBlue. The WinRed version was branded with a warning and relegated to spam; the ActBlue version went directly to the user's inbox, untouched.

While Targeted Victory was the first to experience the problem, they said the "issue is occurring across vendors' campaigns and personal Gmail accounts, eliminating the possibility of it being a Targeted Victory-specific or network issue."

If accurate, this goes beyond a simple technical hiccup; it affects the flow of political funding and the effectiveness of campaigns. In an environment where small-dollar donations drive those campaigns, filtering one party’s platform while clearing its rival’s creates a built-in advantage with real electoral consequences. Something the GOP cannot afford in the upcoming midterm elections.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.