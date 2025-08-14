Obama Might Not Have the Legal Protections Libs Thinks He Has Regarding the...
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Blew Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Narrative on Federalizing...
The Dems' 'Crime in D.C. Is Down' Narrative Just Got Taken to the...
The Daily Beast Just Got a Brutal Fact-Check...and It's Absolutely Insane
This Blue City Mayor Just Gave a Ridiculous Suggestion on How Trump Can...
Melania Trump Just Declared Open Season on America’s Most Overrated Deadbeat
Hunter Biden Responds to $1 Billion Legal Threat From Melania Trump
Man Who Hurled a Hoagie at Federal Officer Charged With Felony Assault
VIP
Acclaimed NYC Restaurant That Went Entirely Plant-Based Issues Update That Has Enraged Veg...
End Biden’s Big Labor Giveaway Before the Rail Merger Rolls
Abortion and Gender Confusion: A Tale of Two Woke Virginia Schools
With a Side Order of Truth
Trump Sees Himself as DC's Top Lawman
Making American Children Healthy Again
Tipsheet

Gmail Caught Burying GOP Fundraising Emails

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 14, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

A political consulting firm, Targeted Victory, claims Gmail has been flagging Republican fundraising emails containing WinRed links as “dangerous” and sending many straight to spam folders. WinRed, the GOP’s central online fundraising platform, brought in roughly $1.6 billion for the 2023–2024 cycle. Its Democratic counterpart, ActBlue, appears to face no such labeling, with emails containing its links going through unimpeded.

Advertisement

Targeted Victory says the pattern persisted through June and July: Republican fundraising emails containing WinRed links were routinely flagged by Gmail as “suspicious” and “potentially unsafe,” then sent to spam. When the firm raised the issue with Google support, the response acknowledged the designation but offered no evidence to justify it. Even after Targeted Victory demonstrated that WinRed links were secure, the warning remained in place.

In controlled tests, the group sent identical emails, swapping only the fundraising link, WinRed for ActBlue. The WinRed version was branded with a warning and relegated to spam; the ActBlue version went directly to the user's inbox, untouched.

While Targeted Victory was the first to experience the problem, they said the "issue is occurring across vendors' campaigns and personal Gmail accounts, eliminating the possibility of it being a Targeted Victory-specific or network issue."

Recommended

The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

If accurate, this goes beyond a simple technical hiccup; it affects the flow of political funding and the effectiveness of campaigns. In an environment where small-dollar donations drive those campaigns, filtering one party’s platform while clearing its rival’s creates a built-in advantage with real electoral consequences. Something the GOP cannot afford in the upcoming midterm elections.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
This Blue City Mayor Just Gave a Ridiculous Suggestion on How Trump Can Reduce Crime Jeff Charles
Hunter Biden Responds to $1 Billion Legal Threat From Melania Trump Leah Barkoukis
Obama Might Not Have the Legal Protections Libs Thinks He Has Regarding the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Blew Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Narrative on Federalizing D.C. Matt Vespa
The Dems' 'Crime in D.C. Is Down' Narrative Just Got Taken to the Cleaners Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement