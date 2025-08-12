'Big Balls’ Bravery Could Earn Him the Medal of Freedom

A Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee, Edward Coristine, also known as Big Balls, could get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to Karoline Leavitt.

Trump is looking at giving Big Balls the Presidential Medal of Freedom, per @PressSec to @bennyjohnson https://t.co/B1FvMzEKuX pic.twitter.com/ql9Btll8tD — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) August 12, 2025

Big Balls was attacked last Sunday in Washington, D.C., after stepping in to stop a carjacking by about 10 teens near Logan Circle in Washington D.C. Coristine was with a woman when the group threatened to steal their car. To protect her, he pushed her inside the vehicle before facing off with the attackers. They proceeded to beat him. Police showed up mid-assault, scattering most of the group but arresting two 15-year-olds. Coristine suffered a broken nose and a concussion and was treated at the scene. The brutal attack has drawn attention from big names like former President Trump, who shared photos of Coristine’s injuries and demanded tougher prosecution of juvenile criminals and federal action to curb crime in the capital. Elon Musk, who once led DOGE, called Coristine’s defense of the woman “heroic” despite the savage beating he took.

Ex-DOGE staffer nicknamed ‘Big Balls’ left bloodied after savage DC carjacking attempt by 10 juveniles https://t.co/8eeBskyQV3 pic.twitter.com/lptDo5hHVI — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2025

President Trump on Monday announced he would be assuming temporary control over the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to reduce crime in the District of Columbia. He has also activated the National Guard and deployed federal law enforcement agencies to support MPD.

🔥President Trump announces that he's federalizing the D.C. metro police and deploying the National Guard to secure the city:



"I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our Nation's Capitol from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse." pic.twitter.com/BSCCVUXqC4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2025

