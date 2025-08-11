How Bad Is D.C. Crime? Here Are the Stats.
Zelenskyy Not Getting a Seat at Trump-Putin Summit

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 11, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for backing his push to join the upcoming summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Zelenskyy and European Union officials are warning that cutting Ukraine out of the talks could jeopardize the country’s sovereignty. 

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, told Reuters on Sunday, "The U.S. has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the U.S. and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security," 

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, and the European Commission released a joint statement expressing that any solution brokered by Trump and Putin must protect the security and interests of both Ukraine and Europe, according to Fox News.

"The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine and our people today for the sake of peace in Ukraine, which is defending the vital security interests of our European nations," Zelenskyy said.

Both the White House and the Kremlin acknowledged the request by Zelenskyy to be included in the summit, but no formal invitation has been issued.

When asked on Monday about the summit and whether the Ukrainian President would be included, the President said: "He's been there for three and a half years, and he's done nothing."

How Bad Is D.C. Crime? Here Are the Stats. Katie Pavlich
The summit on August 15th is set to hopefully be a step in ending the war between Ukraine and Russia that started in 2022. President Trump has issued ultimatums to Russia in an attempt to force President Putin to the table for negotiations. So far, the Kremlin has brushed off the threats as "theatrical" and even went so far as to call the demands of President Trump a step towards war.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this summit "will be about testing Putin." 

President Trump initially put most of his political pressure on Zelenskyy, but in recent weeks has become increasingly frustrated with President Putin, who promises to take steps towards ending the war, but then continues to escalate it.

