Epstein’s Former Cell Mate Shares His Thoughts on the ‘Suicide’ Narrative
Tipsheet

Trump Issues Ultimatum, Russia Yawns, EU Whines — Trump Fires Back

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 15, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to respond to President Trump's 50-day ultimatum to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine to end the now three-year-long war. Meanwhile, former Russian President and current Deputy Chair of Russia’s security council took to X to call Trump's threat "theatrical."

However, Trump reinforced his threat today on the White House lawn, telling reporters that if Russia and Ukraine don't come to a deal, "it's gonna be too bad." He added that Russia will face not only 100 percent tariffs, but also further sanctions.

Prior to Trump's comments Tuesday afternoon, officials from the European Union also seemed to think the president's threat lacked any teeth, according to Fox News.

The EU’s chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, told reporters in Brussels:

On the one hand, it is very positive that President Trump is taking a strong stance on Russia. On the other hand, 50 days is a very long time if we see that they are killing innocent civilians, also every day. It is clear that we all need to put more pressure on Russia so that they would also want peace. It is good that the Americans are making the steps, and I hope that they are also giving military aid like Europeans are giving.

But again, from the White House lawn, President Trump responded in force. He said 50 days was not a long time, and if the EU had an issue with civilians dying, they should be blaming former President Joe Biden's policy, which he says both started the war and did little to bring it to a close.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

