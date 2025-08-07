Trump Is About to Go Scorched Earth on D.C. Criminals
Tipsheet

Three Down, More to Go: FBI Begins Quiet Removal of Jan. 6 Investigators

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 07, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The FBI has removed three officials tied to prosecutions stemming from the January 6th protests, including former acting director of the FBI Brian Driscoll.

Steven Jensen, who was the acting director of the Washington Field Office, and Walter Giardina, a special agent involved in the investigation of Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro, were also shown the door. 

According to internal sources obtained by Fox News, all three were instructed by senior leadership to clear out by Friday. No formal reason was given for their termination, and none of the officials were told what prompted the decision. They were simply informed they would no longer be with the Bureau.

It’s not clear whether the firings are connected to any internal review or disciplinary action, or if the Bureau intends to offer further comment. "One individual with knowledge of the removals described it as 'retribution,'" according to Fox News.

More gents are expected to be fired by the end of the week, though the exact details — their roles and how many may be removed —are unclear. 

At a press conference on Thursday morning, Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, refused to answer several questions from Fox News about the ousting.

The firings come months after the FBI circulated a broad questionnaire to thousands of employees, asking them to account for any involvement in the January 6th investigations — whether they’d testified in court, worked on a case, or simply touched the files.

Nine FBI agents and staff sued in federal court over the questionnaire, arguing it put their careers at risk and could interfere with the Bureau’s ability to do its job effectively. 

In February, Trump wouldn’t say whether his administration planned to remove FBI officials tied to the January 6th investigation. He told reporters only that the Bureau was “corrupt” and that his pick for FBI director would “straighten it out.”

The FBI has yet to comment on the matter. 

