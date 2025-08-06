Trump Gives an Update on Progress With Russia
Tipsheet

Trump Eyes Two Kevins to Replace Powell As Fed Chair Pick Narrows

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 06, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

President Trump said on Tuesday that he has narrowed down his pick for Fed chair, the person who will ultimately replace Jerome Powell and unilaterally change the course of the United States economy.

On CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” the President was asked about who he would pick to hold Powell's position. The president named both Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, and Kevin Warsh, a former member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. 

“I think Kevin and Kevin, both Kevins, are very good,” he said. The President said two other people were under consideration, but current Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was not among them. Bessent had been considered an ideal choice. “I love Scott, but he wants to stay where he is,” Trump said. 

While the other two candidates were not named, the president took the opportunity to bash Jerome Powell. 

President Trump has become increasingly critical of the Federal Reserve Chair in recent months, especially as disagreements over economic policy have intensified. Trump, who originally picked Powell for the role, has pushed for much lower interest rates, believing it will boost the economy. His public attacks have included threats to remove Powell from his position if he doesn’t follow Trump’s preferred policies. Most recently the president toured the Federal Reserves newest renovations, slated to cost taxpayers $2.5 billion, in a move to make the Fed Chair squirm.

