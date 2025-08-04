Trump Just Punished a Major Country for Funding Russia’s War Machine
A Grand Jury Investigation Into the Russia Hoax Has Been Ordered
VIP
Trump Is Just Doing Business
Establishment GOP Scrambling to Fend Off MAGA Insurgent Nate Morris
Watch How Cory Booker Responds When Asked About Socialist NYC Mayor Candidate Zohran...
Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years
Inside the Upside-Down
Newsom to California Voters: Let Me Rig the Maps Like Texas
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Cheers on Socialist Mamdani, Dems Back Communist Agenda While City Crumbl...
Democrats Turn to Deepfake Tactics to Boost Jon Ossoff in Georgia
Texas House Approves Arrest Warrants for Democrats Who Fled to Illinois to Block...
VIP
Republican Lawmaker Will Introduce Bill Banning Mid-Decade Redistricting in This Blue Stat...
Even President Trump Said It's the 'HOTTEST' Ad Out there
Canadian Official Gives Insight on a Possible Trade Deal With the US
Tipsheet

Trump 'Is a Piece of S**t': Crockett’s Plan to Win the Midterms

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 04, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Representative Jasmine Crockett called President Donald Trump a "piece of s**t" at a progressive rally on Sunday, during the Phoenix stop of MoveOn’s "Won’t Back Down Tour." She told a jeering crowd, "Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s**t. OK, we know that." 

Advertisement

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Representative Crockett joined Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Representative Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) for the rally, which set out to inspire Democratic voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. 

According to Crockett, the best strategy for the midterms was, in her words, “getting aggressive.” Beyond that, she offered little more than a swipe at the President and a vague jab at the “corrupt” Supreme Court.

"We need to have some real guardrails around this Supreme Court because the Supreme Court has paved the way for half the stuff that we see that’s going on," she said. 

She then tried to demonize Congress for allowing Trump to implement his agenda.  

But in a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this. But he’s been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He’s been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit.

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Jasmine Crockett seems to believe that a functioning coalition between the President and House Republicans is not a "functioning democracy." 

Crockett’s idea of a winning message was to call the President a "piece of s**t" and accuse the Supreme Court of corruption. If there was a plan in there somewhere, she didn’t mention it. Just rage, noise, and a vague promise to “get aggressive.” The master Democrat plan.


Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JASMINE CROCKETT SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Texas House Approves Arrest Warrants for Democrats Who Fled to Illinois to Block Redistricting Vote Sarah Arnold
She Blamed Trump for Rising Prices—His Clapback Was Brutal Jeff Charles
A Grand Jury Investigation Into the Russia Hoax Has Been Ordered Katie Pavlich
President Trump Is Passing a Moral Litmus Test That Many Others Are Failing Guy Benson
Democrats Turn to Deepfake Tactics to Boost Jon Ossoff in Georgia Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement