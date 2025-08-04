Trump 'Is a Piece of S**t': Crockett’s Plan to Win the Midterms

Representative Jasmine Crockett called President Donald Trump a "piece of s**t" at a progressive rally on Sunday, during the Phoenix stop of MoveOn’s "Won’t Back Down Tour." She told a jeering crowd, "Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s**t. OK, we know that."

WARNING: CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Jasmine Crockett: "Donald Trump is a piece of sh*t."pic.twitter.com/ICFLHNwjm9 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 4, 2025

Representative Crockett joined Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Representative Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) for the rally, which set out to inspire Democratic voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

According to Crockett, the best strategy for the midterms was, in her words, “getting aggressive.” Beyond that, she offered little more than a swipe at the President and a vague jab at the “corrupt” Supreme Court.

"We need to have some real guardrails around this Supreme Court because the Supreme Court has paved the way for half the stuff that we see that’s going on," she said.

She then tried to demonize Congress for allowing Trump to implement his agenda.

But in a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this. But he’s been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He’s been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit.

Jasmine Crockett seems to believe that a functioning coalition between the President and House Republicans is not a "functioning democracy."

Crockett’s idea of a winning message was to call the President a "piece of s**t" and accuse the Supreme Court of corruption. If there was a plan in there somewhere, she didn’t mention it. Just rage, noise, and a vague promise to “get aggressive.” The master Democrat plan.





