Tipsheet

Trump’s Border Policy Is Doing What Biden Never Could

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 04, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Illegal border crossings just hit another record low in July, a fresh milestone for Donald Trump’s second term as President. The total number of illegals arrested by Border Patrol dropped from 6,070 in June to 4,598 in July. That is an average of only 148 illegal crossings per day. 

In comparison, during the Biden administration, there was roughly an average of 160,000 monthly border crossings, averaging 7,500 to 8,000 encounters per day. 

Bill Melugin, a Fox News reporter, described the feat as "unheard of for the nearly 2,000-mile-long southern border.”

Not only are illegal crossings at record lows, but the Trump administration has ramped up arrests and deportations inside the country as well. Since January, ICE has arrested nearly 150,000 non-citizens, with nearly a third of them arrested in just the last two months.

According to a White House Press release, "That’s twice as many as the same period last year," as President Trump continues to follow through on one of his most popular campaign promises. 

Andrew Arthur, an internationally recognized national-security and immigration expert, former immigration judge, and Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, said in a statement: “The president is doing what he said he was going to do. The president’s doing what an overwhelming majority of the people want him to do, which is taking criminal aliens off of the streets.”

As President Trump has promised the American people, promises made, promises kept.

