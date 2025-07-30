DHS Launches Another Nationwide Push for Illegal Immigrants to Self-Deport

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new nationwide ad campaign promoting self-deportation programs for illegal immigrants through the CBP Home App.

“Leave legally—because you won’t miss this flight—and it’s your last chance to get on board the right way.” ✈️



In a new DHS ad running nationwide, @Sec_Noem encourages illegal aliens to go home the RIGHT way using the CBP Home App.https://t.co/zRcQr3tLoH pic.twitter.com/VLPGT5dsqp — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 29, 2025

Illegal immigrants who voluntarily leave the country through the app will get up to $1,000, a free plane ticket home, and will maintain their eligibility to legally return to the United States in the future. If they choose not to deport themselves, they will be fined thousands of dollars, detained, and forcibly removed from the United States.

Secretary Kristi Noem said in a press release:

The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now, and self deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.

Before the ad campaign, a significant number of illegal immigrants had taken up the Trump administration's previous self-deportation offers. Estimates on the number of illegal aliens who have chosen to self-deport range from the tens of thousands, according to the DHS, to 1 million, according to an analysis of U.S. employment data. The Mexican government has acknowledged that at least 56,000 Mexican nationals have returned from the United States.

