Tom Homan Wrecks Chris Van Hollen Over Latest Pro-Criminal Stunt
Another University Is Under Investigation for Civil Rights Violations
Pete Buttigieg Makes Unexpected Admission on Trans Sports Debate
Maria Shriver Explodes Over Republican Bill to Rename the Kennedy Performing Arts Center...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Just Took Major Action Against Activist Judge
VIP
Pritzker Signs Two Gun Control Measures Into Law
UK to Recognize State of Palestine Unless Israel Meets Certain Conditions
Off to the Races: Collins' Senate Bid Picks Up Serious Momentum
Pacifist Quaker or Violent Protestor? Portland Man Facing Felony Charges
Vance Responds to Viral Video of Violent Brawl in Cincinnati
Texas AG Sues NY Clerk Over Refusal to Enforce Pro-Life Legislation
Van Hollen and Democrat Lawmakers Sit in Protest Outside ICE Facility
A Couple Was Murdered While Hiking With Their Daughters. Now a Manhunt Is...
Mamdani's Hypocrisy and Opulence Are Perfectly On-Brand for Communist Elites
Tipsheet

Padilla Pushes Amnesty While Legal Immigrants Wait in Line for Decades

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 29, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) has introduced a bill, the "Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929," which would allow illegal immigrants who have continuously lived in the United States for at least seven years with no criminal convictions to apply for permanent resident status.

Advertisement

In a press release for the bill, Senator Padilla wrote:

Americans know there's a better path forward than the Trump Administration's cruel scapegoating of hardworking immigrants and fearmongering of California communities. We believe that if you've lived here for over seven years, paid taxes for years, contributed to your community for years, and you don't have a criminal record, then you deserve a pathway to legalization.

Despite floating short-term work permits for illegal immigrants in farming and hospitality earlier this month, President Trump quickly made clear that full amnesty is off the table. The White House's hard line on deportations and border enforcement hasn’t changed, and with Republicans' control of Congress, the bill has little chance of survival.

Recommended

Pete Buttigieg Makes Unexpected Admission on Trans Sports Debate Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Senator Padilla is focused on the wrong issue and seeks to reward those who entered the country illegally. 

According to a 2024 Cato Institute report, only about 3 percent of all green card applicants actually receive permanent resident status each year due to massive backlogs of nearly 35 million pending cases and a legal cap of around 1.1 million green cards annually. These long waits, caused by outdated laws and per-country limits, mean most applicants remain stuck in the system for years or even decades. 

If Senator Padilla wants to tackle immigration reform, he might want to look into bolstering the legal immigration process, instead of encouraging illegal immigration and then trying to provide amnesty afterwards.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEX PADILLA CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Buttigieg Makes Unexpected Admission on Trans Sports Debate Jeff Charles
Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal Katie Pavlich
Vance Responds to Viral Video of Violent Brawl in Cincinnati Madeline Leesman
Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...in Just One City Katie Pavlich
Attorney General Pam Bondi Just Took Major Action Against Activist Judge Jeff Charles
Maria Shriver Explodes Over Republican Bill to Rename the Kennedy Performing Arts Center After Trump Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pete Buttigieg Makes Unexpected Admission on Trans Sports Debate Jeff Charles
Advertisement