UN's Top Court Says Failure to Stop Climate Change Violates International Law

Island nations have led the charge, driven by the fear that rising sea levels could one day erase them.

U.N. General Assembly asked the ICJ for an advisory opinion back in 2023. The panel of judges explored two key questions: What are countries obligated to do under international law to protect the climate and environment from human-caused greenhouse gas emissions? And, what are the legal consequences when a government’s actions, or failure to act, cause serious harm to the climate and environment?

The opinion by the ICJ raises some serious concerns about the state of multi-national governing bodies that could one day impose legal liabilities and forced reparations on participating countries, including the United States. A question of sovereignty and independence arises, where American policy is beholden to the international community instead of Americans. And if the UN thinks this is the kind of ruling that strengthens its legitimacy, it’s no wonder so many now see the institution as little more than a punchline.

Thank god the U.S. is not beholden to the ICJ.