Tipsheet

No Doubt Left: Columbia’s Mahmoud Khalil Backs Hamas, Dodges Terror Question on Live TV

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 23, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate from Columbia University and pro-Hamas activist, refused to condemn Hamas on national television.

CNN’s Pamela Brown asked him three separate times, and he did not take the opportunity to condemn the internationally recognized designated terrorist organization, even deflecting the question. He argues that "...It's disingenuous to ask about condemning Hamas while Palestinians are the ones being starved now by Israel."

There’s no question now, he is a supporter of terrorism, committed to opposing Israel at any cost.

Mahmoud Khalil first made headlines in 2024, when he served as a negotiator between Columbia University officials and anti-Israel groups following the October 7th attack in Israel and the subsequent protests. During a wave of campus encampments across the country, Khalil was among those demanding the university cut financial ties with Israel and any companies linked to it. In March of 2025, ICE arrested him, citing falsehoods on his green card application and claiming his activism posed risks to U.S. foreign policy. He spent 104 days in federal custody before New Jersey federal Judge, Michael Farbiarz ordered his release in June of 2025, ruling the detention unconstitutional. Since then, Khalil has continued to protest in support of Hamas and the Palestinians.

