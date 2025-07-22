Dems Expose Their Desire for Cheap Labor and Exploitation
Trump Administration Releases the MLK Files

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 22, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Horace Cort, File

On Monday, the Trump administration released over 230,000 pages of documents on the leader of the American Civil Rights movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., hopefully shedding light on his controversial assassination in 1968.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, along with the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, collaborated to release the files, with Bondi saying that “The American people deserve answers decades after the horrific assassination of one of our nation’s great leaders.”

This follows a promise by the Trump administration to provide transparency to the American people. In January, the President signed an executive order to release the files on President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Those were released in March. The President, along with several senior officials, has also promised the release of files on Jeffrey Epstein. 

Tulis Gabbard's office said that in the files was more information on the assassin, James Earl Ray, including a conversation with Ray's former cellmate, who stated that they discussed an assassination plot. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, King’s two surviving children, Martin Luther King III and Bernice A. King, asked the public to examine the documents, “with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief." They do not believe that Ray is the true assassin and that he was framed for the crime. 

Ray admitted to the crime in court, but years later rescinded the admission and spent significant time seeking a new trial. He died in 1998. 

Dr. King's children said that the FBI has worked to “discredit, dismantle and destroy” their father’s work and reputation, and undermine the civil-rights movement. “While we support transparency and historical accountability, we object to any attacks on our father’s legacy or attempts to weaponize it to spread falsehoods,” they said.

