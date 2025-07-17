Trump Admin Strikes Another Blow Against Tren de Aragua
Tipsheet

Democrats Face 72 Percent Disapproval, and This Is the Plan?

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 17, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

A national poll asked registered voters how Congressional Democrats were handling their duties, and they got slammed with a 72 percent disapproval rating. This is an all-time low for Democrats in the Quinnipiac poll, the worst rating recorded since the poll’s inception.

Since the re-election of President Trump, Democrats have floundered for a new direction and a new leader, with neither emerging cohesively as of July 2025. And what do they spend their time doing? Copying embarrassing TikTok trends. 

Representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) was slammed on Wednesday for a short video of him dancing on the Congressional subway with the words "omw to hold this administration accountable," over the clip.

Even Democrat voters blasted the stunt, calling the video "tone-deaf," with a top comment on the original TikTok video reading, "By doing nothing…?" 

The only Democrat gaining much traction with a possible new direction for the party has been Zohran Mamdani, a socialist mayoral candidate in New York City, who beat out Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. 

The progressive wing of the party took Mamdani's victory as a sign to try their luck in other parts of the country. A Democrat Minneapolis mayoral candidate, Omar Fateh, has emerged championing the same progressive policies of Mamdani, like rent freezing. 

After a performance like Representative Subramanyam's, it's no wonder the progressive wing is gaining ground nationally. 

