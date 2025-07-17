Democrats Face 72 Percent Disapproval, and This Is the Plan?

A national poll asked registered voters how Congressional Democrats were handling their duties, and they got slammed with a 72 percent disapproval rating. This is an all-time low for Democrats in the Quinnipiac poll, the worst rating recorded since the poll’s inception.

Since the re-election of President Trump, Democrats have floundered for a new direction and a new leader, with neither emerging cohesively as of July 2025. And what do they spend their time doing? Copying embarrassing TikTok trends.

Representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) was slammed on Wednesday for a short video of him dancing on the Congressional subway with the words "omw to hold this administration accountable," over the clip.

This is Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA). Our tax dollars pay for this ridiculous guy’s salary. The Democrat Party is a circus. pic.twitter.com/xOIhi9mid1 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 16, 2025

Even Democrat voters blasted the stunt, calling the video "tone-deaf," with a top comment on the original TikTok video reading, "By doing nothing…?"

The only Democrat gaining much traction with a possible new direction for the party has been Zohran Mamdani, a socialist mayoral candidate in New York City, who beat out Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary.

The progressive wing of the party took Mamdani's victory as a sign to try their luck in other parts of the country. A Democrat Minneapolis mayoral candidate, Omar Fateh, has emerged championing the same progressive policies of Mamdani, like rent freezing.

After a performance like Representative Subramanyam's, it's no wonder the progressive wing is gaining ground nationally.