Cuomo Under Fire: Rivals Pile on As Former Governor Re-Enters the Race

Former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo re-entered the New York City Mayoral race as an independent on Monday, following a devastating loss to the self-described democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary. The relaunch of Cuomo's campaign has been the target of criticism by Mamdani, the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, and incumbent mayor Eric Adams, according to Fox News.

Adams was quick to insult Cuomo during a Monday press conference:

Andrew is a double-digit loser in the primary. He lost by 12 points. He had his opportunity. He spent $25 million to get his message out. New York has heard it. He did not sell it.

Zohran Mamdani also took a swipe at Cuomo, although he appeared far more cocky than the other candidates:

I welcome everyone to this race, and I am as confident as I have been since three weeks ago on primary night when we faced Andrew Cuomo.

He went on to say:

I understand that it is difficult for the former governor to come to terms with [his loss] because it is a repudiation of the politics that he has practiced that he has known for so many years, and it is that same politics that we are turning the page on.

Mamdani has increasingly gained confidence on his campaign trail, after beginning in the Democratic primary with 1 percent of support and still securing a decisive victory over Cuomo. He has continued to preach that his victory was driven mainly by his socialist policies and New Yorkers' desire for a change from establishment Democrats.

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee, slammed both Cuomo and Adams on Monday:

Andrew Cuomo lost his primary and hides in the Hamptons. Eric Adams skipped his and fled to Fort Lauderdale. Now they’re both running as independents to cling to relevance. I’m the only candidate with a major party nomination, a 50-year record of serving New Yorkers, and a real path to victory. While they play musical chairs on a sinking ship, I’m out campaigning in NYC, listening, leading, and fighting to win it for the people. Let the voters decide this November.

Mamdani is currently the favorite to win the mayoral race in November and has campaigned on government-run grocery stores, rent freezing, and free public transportation. He also has a history of fighting for communist policies, including seizing private property and advocating for communal ownership of apartments, and has quoted Karl Marx himself on social media.

Despite the sexual harassment allegations that brought down his governorship, and a tenure already marked by scandal, it appears Cuomo is the only candidate with even a remote shot at stopping New York City from becoming a testing ground for a socialist "utopia."

Curtis Sliwa has no real path to victory; Republicans are outnumbered seven to one in the city. Meanwhile, Eric Adams is a spent force. His approval rating has hovered in the 20 percent range for months, and he lost the Democratic base after a federal corruption indictment. The charges were eventually dropped, reportedly at the request of Trump’s Justice Department. Not long after, Adams threw his weight behind Trump’s immigration policy.

In all available polling, Cuomo is the only one who stands a chance against Mamdani, but he must siphon voters off of Sliwa and Adams, and even then, the race will be extremely close.