Trump Weighs in on Biden's Latest Autopen Admission
Washed-Up CNN Commentator Proves Donald Trump Stole the Election
Eric Adams' Takedown of Zohran Mamdani Is About As Brutal As It Gets
VIP
NPR Manages to Disprove Its Biggest Claim for Funding, and We Are Supposed...
Adams Blasts Cuomo's Latest Decision in the NYC Mayoral Race
Dem Under Fire After Sharing Business Card of ICE Officer With Violent Protesters
Pam Bondi Axes Senior DOJ Ethics Official Amid Ethics Controversy
VIP
Democrat Gov. Pushed for Higher Taxes While Skipping Her Own Tax Payments
Trump Floats Eliminating Capital Gains Tax
FDA Approves New Color Additive: Gardenia Blue
VIP
Under Biden, Illegal Aliens From This Country Crossed the Border in Droves
Ten Unaccompanied Minors Recovered From California Cannabis Farms
The Trump Administration Just Scored Another Major Victory at SCOTUS
Graham Hints at Trump’s Next Move Regarding Russia
Tipsheet

Cuomo’s Rematch: The Only Thing Standing Between NYC and a Socialist Utopia

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 14, 2025 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Andrew Cuomo has just announced, as of Monday, that he will run as an independent in the upcoming New York City Mayoral election against Zohran Mamdani, the communist Democrat nominee, Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate, and the incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Most Republicans, and plenty of moderates, would take Curtis Sliwa or even Eric Adams over what’s coming. Adams, who’s cozied up to Trump since his presidential pardon, is still facing political heat back home, with a dismal 20% approval rating and over half of voters thinking he should step down over corruption allegations.

But according to Politico, it’s Mamdani who leads the pack with 35 percent of registered voters, followed by Cuomo at 25 percent, Sliwa at 14 percent, and Adams scraping the bottom at 11 percent. 

Other polls echo the same sentiment.

Recommended

Attorney General Pam Bondi Fires Top Justice Department Ethics Official Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Like it or not, Cuomo might be the last obstacle standing between New York City and an experiment in the utopia of socialism. Even after losing the Democratic primary, he’s still positioned to peel off just enough voters from both Sliwa and Adams to win the election.

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, ran on a platform of rent freezes, free public transit, and government-run grocery stores. He started the primary polling at just one percent, but ended up beating Andrew Cuomo in a shocking landslide. That alone has set off alarm bells throughout the country. Mamdani hasn’t exactly been shy about his views either; he’s openly echoed classic communist talking points, from seizing the means of production to seizing private property, and even quoting Karl Marx himself.

Tags:

ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attorney General Pam Bondi Fires Top Justice Department Ethics Official Sarah Arnold
Washed-Up CNN Commentator Proves Donald Trump Stole the Election Jeff Charles
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Ready to Spill the Beans on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Operation Jeff Charles
Dem Under Fire After Sharing Business Card of ICE Officer With Violent Protesters Sarah Arnold
How New York Managed to Waste $100 Million on a Single Dead-End Project Guy Benson
The Trump Administration Just Scored Another Major Victory at SCOTUS Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Attorney General Pam Bondi Fires Top Justice Department Ethics Official Sarah Arnold
Advertisement