Cuomo’s Rematch: The Only Thing Standing Between NYC and a Socialist Utopia

Andrew Cuomo has just announced, as of Monday, that he will run as an independent in the upcoming New York City Mayoral election against Zohran Mamdani, the communist Democrat nominee, Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate, and the incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In it to win it. pic.twitter.com/1pr5obsVAu

Most Republicans, and plenty of moderates, would take Curtis Sliwa or even Eric Adams over what’s coming. Adams, who’s cozied up to Trump since his presidential pardon, is still facing political heat back home, with a dismal 20% approval rating and over half of voters thinking he should step down over corruption allegations.

But according to Politico, it’s Mamdani who leads the pack with 35 percent of registered voters, followed by Cuomo at 25 percent, Sliwa at 14 percent, and Adams scraping the bottom at 11 percent.

Other polls echo the same sentiment.

NYC MAYORAL POLL



🔵 Zohran Mamdani: 40%

🟡 Andrew Cuomo: 24%

🟡 Eric Adams: 15%

🔴 Curtis Sliwa: 14%

——

Net Favs

• Sanders: +29

• AOC: +15

• Mamdani: +9

• Hochul: -1

• Sliwa: -18

• Cuomo: -20

• Adams: -41

@DataProgress | 756 LV | 7/1-6

NYC Mayoral Polling:



🔵 Mamdani: 41%

🟢 Cuomo: 26%

🟣 Adams: 16%

🔴 Silwa: 9%



Gotham Polling / July 2, 2025

Like it or not, Cuomo might be the last obstacle standing between New York City and an experiment in the utopia of socialism. Even after losing the Democratic primary, he’s still positioned to peel off just enough voters from both Sliwa and Adams to win the election.

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, ran on a platform of rent freezes, free public transit, and government-run grocery stores. He started the primary polling at just one percent, but ended up beating Andrew Cuomo in a shocking landslide. That alone has set off alarm bells throughout the country. Mamdani hasn’t exactly been shy about his views either; he’s openly echoed classic communist talking points, from seizing the means of production to seizing private property, and even quoting Karl Marx himself.