Homan Drops the Hammer on Left-Wing Protester at TPUSA Summit

President Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, leveled a fiery response at a heckler during Turning Point USA's yearly Student Action Summit (SAS) over the weekend.

While speaking at the event, Homan was interrupted by a heckler holding a doctored sign showing him with MS-13 tattoos across his knuckles, asking if he was a member of the notorious gang himself. As the crowd booed, Homan began to level the heckler in his typical trademark style.

Homan turned to the crowd and said America’s "got morons like this all over the country,” before adding that the heckler didn’t have the balls to do what ICE agents do every day. Then, with a glance at the countdown clock, Homan told him to meet him in 13 minutes and 50 seconds, when he’d be off stage and done with his speech. The room went wild as Homan looked over the crowd with a confident grin.

🚨 JUST IN: Tom Homan DEMOLISHES a heckler interrupting his speech at TPUSA



HOMAN: “This guy doesn't have the balls to be an ICE officer!"



"The ONLY thing that surprises me is that he doesn’t have purple hair and a nose ring"



"I GUARANTEE you this guy sits down to pee” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/tEQEyGICS3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 12, 2025

TPUSA's SAS brings together thousands of conservatives from all over the country, featuring the most prominent conservatives in the movement, from President Trump's officials like the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Tom Homan, to notable political commentators like Michael Knowles and Riley Gaines. Typically, there are no progressives to be found at these conferences, but one was brave enough to not only show up but to try and heckle Tom Homan. He came to regret it.