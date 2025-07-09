Communist NYC Mayoral Candidate Called to Redistribute Luxury Homes to the Homeless

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist and New York City mayoral candidate has had social media comments resurface that called for the redistribution of luxury homes to the homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fox News.

Mamdani wants to seize your property pic.twitter.com/lw7gj0ndkb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2025

His comment on social media in March 2020 followed news of separate remarks from Mamdami, who touted the need to de-commodify housing by replacing luxury condos with communal-style living. Mamdani wants to use “community land trusts” to buy up private housing and shift it into collective ownership. In other words, he wants to phase out private condos and replace them with communal-style living. This means shared kitchens, co-op groceries, public bathhouses, laundromats, lecture halls, even swimming pools and pharmacies, all run by the community, but enforced by the government.

🚨 Zohran Mamdani’s housing plan?



Seize private homes and turn them into public communes — all in the name of “guaranteed housing.”



Goodbye property rights.

Hello government roommates.



This isn’t housing reform —

It’s socialism with a smile.



Thoughts? ⬇️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NfzzEmQUS4 — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) July 1, 2025

If we want to end the housing crisis, the solution has to be moving toward the full de-commodification of housing. In other words, moving away from the status quo in which most people access housing by purchasing it on the market and toward a future where we guarantee high-quality housing to all as a human right.

Mamdani has vehemently denied being a communist on NBC News' "Meet the Press," which is odd considering he is quite fond of some key communist policies.

Mamdani has quoted Karl Marx, the father of Communism:

Each according to their need, each according to their ability — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) May 27, 2020

He has consistently defended the idea of seizing the means of production, both on X, and at a Young Democratic Socialists of America conference in 2021. At the conference he urged attendees to not compromise on the most unpopular communist policies:

Right now, if we're talking about the cancellation of student debt, if we're talking about Medicare for all, you know, these are issues which have the groundswell of popular support across this country. But then there are also other issues that we firmly believe in, whether it's BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) or whether it is the end goal of seizing the means of production, where we do not have the same level of support at this very moment.

Snopes: He isn’t a communist.



Mamdani: yes I am: pic.twitter.com/vWWijKR0Md — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) July 9, 2025

President Trump has leveled plenty of insults at Zohran Mamdani, calling him a "100% Communist Lunatic," and going so far as to threaten to withhold federal funding from New York City if he gets elected as mayor.

At its core, Mamdani’s vision isn’t just about a switch from the free market to communism; it’s about reshaping the relationship between the individual and the state. It's about force, not choice. It's about forming a society that treats property as theft, privacy as privilege, and freedom as a threat.