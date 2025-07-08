'Inappropriate': Hunter’s Oval Office Push Raises Eyebrows

A new book titled "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America" details more examples of how former President Biden's team dismissed concerns about his age amid the 2024 election cycle and how it helped to bring President Trump to victory. The account, published on Tuesday, also detailed a strategy meeting, where senior White House staff found the presence of Hunter Biden on the call "inappropriate," according to Fox News.

A meeting took place with key Biden staffers, including White House Counsel Ed Siskel, communications director Ben LaBolt, senior advisor Mike Donilon, and many others to discuss how the former President should respond to a July 2024 Supreme Court decision. The decision stated that Presidents have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for acts within their "core constitutional powers," such as commanding the military, issuing pardons, or directing the executive branch. The meeting was to discuss whether former President Biden should provide an on-camera statement in response.

The staffers present on the call began to discuss whether it would be a good idea for the President to appear on camera, and the details involved when the President's son, Hunter Biden, chimed in. Staffers had been unaware he was present on the call, and cited concern over his involvement.

Suddenly an unidentified voice piped up from Biden’s screen and recommended an Oval Office address. At first, some aides had no idea who was speaking. It soon became clear the voice belonged to Hunter Biden, who the White House staff had not known was on the call. Siskel expressed some concern about the appearance of using the Oval Office.

Hunter snapped back: ‘This is one of the most consequential decisions the Supreme Court has ever made.’ He said his father had every right to use the powerful imagery of the Oval Office to deliver that message. They later settled on the Cross Hall, the long hallway on the first floor of the White House. After the call ended, Siskel told colleagues. Hunter’s presence was inappropriate.

According to the book, former President Biden then delivered a brief speech in response to the Supreme Court decision, but took no questions from the press per a suggestion from Hunter.

This is one account of many that have detailed Hunter's influence on his father, and the constant orbit he maintained around Presidential affairs.

In the book "2024", co-authored by Josh Dawsey (Wall Street Journal), Tyler Pager (New York Times), and Isaac Arnsdorf (Washington Post), the authors chronicle Hunter’s deep involvement in presidential affairs. During a Sunday interview on ABC, Dawsey noted that throughout their reporting, it became increasingly clear that Hunter was a regular fixture in the White House:

What we found out over the course of reporting for our book is, Hunter Biden (was) a major figure in the president's orbit. He was often on these calls, he would pipe in to calls, he was helping him make campaign decisions, and the president was very concerned about his son. It was one of the things that was an albatross on him as he tried to run for re-election."

