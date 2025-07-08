Philly Drowns in Trash As Union, Mayor Face Off

Piles of trash are lining the streets of Philadelphia as a city worker strike entered its second week, according to Fox News.

Negotiations between the city and the District Council 33 union broke down on Monday, with no plans to restart talks. Mayor Cherelle Parker touted the city's latest proposal as "historic," offering a fifth-tier pay scale and access to Philadelphia’s $2 billion housing initiative — but the union wasn’t swayed. Council President Greg Boulware called on the city to return to the table and make some sort of meaningful progress while signaling the union won’t back down on demands for higher wages and stronger pensions. “We don’t move easy,” he said.

Advertisement

Residents of Philadelphia were seen adding more trash to piles that have already gotten out of control, some of which stretch entire city blocks. Citizens were not happy. They told FOX29 Philadelphia, "It’s disgusting. It’s making people sick." Others complained about the waste of tax dollars: "It['s] terrible, here’s our tax dollars right here, we have to take out our own trash." Although this resident supported the efforts of the union.

Trash in Philly lining the streets Sunday. This is becoming a health hazard quickly. pic.twitter.com/iuNfGZSfGS — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 7, 2025

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker needs to resign.



The garbage situation in Philly is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/mDsxNolguJ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 3, 2025

Some residents have taken matters into their own hands, offering to remove trash in exchange for some extra money.