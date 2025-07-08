Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice...
Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today
Trial Begins Over Trump Admin’s Crackdown on Campus Protesters
'Are You Still Talking About Epstein?': Trump Shuts Down Reporter During Cabinet Meeting
VIP
Stephanopoulos Is Under Water With Flood Accusations, and 25 years Is Too Little...
State Department Issues Warning After AI ‘Rubio’ Reaches Out to Foreign Ministers
Free Market No More: UChicago Now a Breeding Ground for Anti-Israel Extremism
New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent...
SCOTUS Greenlights Trump’s 'Wrecking Ball' Federal Job Cuts to Move Forward Amid Ongoing...
Any Palestinian State Is a Way to Destroy Israel, Says Netanyahu
Colombia’s Leftist President Shrinks to Trump with Private Apology After Bizarre Coup Accu...
VIP
There’s Been a Disturbing Update Surrounding Laken Riley’s Murderer
Marco Rubio Revokes Syrian Group's 'Terrorist' Status
Here's How Biden’s Team Reacted When a New York Times Reporter Got His...
Tipsheet

Philly Drowns in Trash As Union, Mayor Face Off

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 08, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file

Piles of trash are lining the streets of Philadelphia as a city worker strike entered its second week, according to Fox News.

Negotiations between the city and the District Council 33 union broke down on Monday, with no plans to restart talks. Mayor Cherelle Parker touted the city's latest proposal as "historic," offering a fifth-tier pay scale and access to Philadelphia’s $2 billion housing initiative — but the union wasn’t swayed. Council President Greg Boulware called on the city to return to the table and make some sort of meaningful progress while signaling the union won’t back down on demands for higher wages and stronger pensions. “We don’t move easy,” he said.

Advertisement

Residents of Philadelphia were seen adding more trash to piles that have already gotten out of control, some of which stretch entire city blocks. Citizens were not happy. They told FOX29 Philadelphia, "It’s disgusting. It’s making people sick." Others complained about the waste of tax dollars: "It['s] terrible, here’s our tax dollars right here, we have to take out our own trash." Although this resident supported the efforts of the union.

Some residents have taken matters into their own hands, offering to remove trash in exchange for some extra money. 

Recommended

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tags:

PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today Matt Vespa
Mamdani Has Threatened to Have Netanyahu Arrested. Here's How the Israeli PM Responded. Leah Barkoukis
New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent and His Children Leah Barkoukis
Colombia’s Leftist President Shrinks to Trump with Private Apology After Bizarre Coup Accusation Sarah Arnold
Here's How Biden’s Team Reacted When a New York Times Reporter Got His Phone Number Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement