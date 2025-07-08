DeSantis Gives Elon Musk an Alternative to His 'America Party'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has offered Elon Musk some advice, suggesting alternative ways he could put his money to use instead of trying to launch his third party, the "America Party," according to Fox News.

Elon Musk has clashed with President Trump in recent weeks over his "Big Beautiful Bill," raising alarms about the national deficit and increased government spending. In response, Musk has recently floated the idea of launching the "America Party," a political movement focused on fiscal responsibility, with the goal of shaking up the 2026 midterm elections. Musk has not ruled out backing a candidate for President in 2028.

Backing a candidate for president is not out of the question, but the focus for the next 12 months is on the House and the Senate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2025

Currently, no active steps have been taken to formally create the "America Party."

Governor DeSantis has pointed out that the introduction of a possible competitive third party runs the risk of letting Democrats win, and they are far more likely to outspend Republicans, by a long shot. However, DeSantis acknowledged Musk's greater point, that Republicans normally run on reigning in spending, and have typically failed to do so.

We do have a problem in the Republican Party with these DC congressmen, they always run saying there's out of control spending and they're going to spend less and they never do it.

But forever an effective pragmatist, DeSantis has an alternative suggestion for Musk.

DeSantis said the incentive structure is what must change in Washington DC if the pattern of greater spending by both political parties is to be stopped. He recommended that Musk focus his resources on passing both a balanced budget amendment as well as a Congressional term limit amendment to the Constitution. Two amendments that have been spoken about for years, as a possible solution to the problems we see in the federal Legislature.

DeSantis even hinted this might be far more successful in achieving Musk's goals than a new third party.

You need to do a Balanced Budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and you can do that through the states. You can do it through Article 5. We've got 28 states that have approved this! There's another four or five that are on the docket. Once you hit 34, then you write an amendment and then the states are able to ratify that.