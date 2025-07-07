White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Nukes Lib Media From Orbit on Texas Flood...
The Supreme Court Just Rebuffed This Parental Rights Lawsuit
Phone Scammers Prey on Victims of Catastrophic Texas Flooding, Those Looking to Help
Massive ICE Operation Unfolds in Heart of LA, National Guard Present

Dmitri Bolt
July 07, 2025
A massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation is taking place in a Los Angeles park, where about 90 National Guard members and over a dozen military vehicles are helping to protect the officers, according to the Associated Press.

The operation is taking place in MacArthur Park, about two miles west of downtown LA, which is in a neighborhood known to have a large immigrant population. The California National Guard has 17 Humvees, four tactical vehicles, two ambulances, and armed soldiers present amidst the operation. Residents are allegedly showing resistance.

LA Mayor Karen Bass is personally attempting to obstruct the enforcement of United States immigration law.

In early June, President Trump deployed around 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles amid anti-ICE riots. The troops did not play a direct role in ICE operations, but were sent to protect federal buildings and federal agents from the protests that had turned violent. Rioters were seen looting, setting cars on fire, assaulting Los Angeles police officers, vandalizing public and private property, and firing fireworks at law enforcement.

