Massive ICE Operation Unfolds in Heart of LA, National Guard Present

A massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation is taking place in a Los Angeles park, where about 90 National Guard members and over a dozen military vehicles are helping to protect the officers, according to the Associated Press.

The operation is taking place in MacArthur Park, about two miles west of downtown LA, which is in a neighborhood known to have a large immigrant population. The California National Guard has 17 Humvees, four tactical vehicles, two ambulances, and armed soldiers present amidst the operation. Residents are allegedly showing resistance.

BREAKING: One of the LARGEST immigration operations is underway at McAurthur Park in LA.



The far-left radicals in California have demanded that ICE leave their state so Tom Homan has doubled down!



This may be one of the largest in American history!pic.twitter.com/TEZ7kcMNHs — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 7, 2025

BREAKING: We are with hundreds of federal agents and military as a massive federal immigration enforcement operation is underway in the MacArthur Park area of the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, an area with heavy MS-13 influence. Mayor Bass has demanded raids stop, Feds respond… pic.twitter.com/g4osPOL6mr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 7, 2025

☄️#BREAKING: NOW Residents are showing resistance to ICE officials at MacArthur Park!



The LA politicians have been spewing Hateful rhetoric towards federal agents for weeks!



More people arriving at the Park now! pic.twitter.com/llQBBcg2B4 — Galaxy News United(GNU) (@GalaxyNewsUnit) July 7, 2025

LA Mayor Karen Bass is personally attempting to obstruct the enforcement of United States immigration law.

🚨 BREAKING: LA Mayor Karen Bass is PERSONALLY on scene attempting to OBSTRUCT immigration enforcement in the city



“They need to leave, and they need to leave NOW,” Bass said



NO! HOLD THE LINE @Sec_Noem! And ARREST BASS if she doesn’t back off! pic.twitter.com/s6YErHYhZ2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 7, 2025

In early June, President Trump deployed around 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles amid anti-ICE riots. The troops did not play a direct role in ICE operations, but were sent to protect federal buildings and federal agents from the protests that had turned violent. Rioters were seen looting, setting cars on fire, assaulting Los Angeles police officers, vandalizing public and private property, and firing fireworks at law enforcement.