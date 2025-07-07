The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People
Top Trump Officials Smacked Down All the Anti-Reconciliation Nonsense on the Sunday Talk...
Wow. Politico's Take on the Texas Floods Was...Fair?
This Is How the DHS Responded to the Riots in Mexico City. It's...
Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Democrats After Police Officer Shot By Anti-ICE...
Active Shooter Killed After Trying to Ambush Border Patrol Agents
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Deals Democrats a Blow for Redistricting Bid
DWS Claims Trump, Miller Trying to 'Bleach America' Through Deportation Operations
Alleged Memo on Epstein Case From DOJ, FBI Infuriates the Right
'An American Hero' Emerges During USCG Rescue Operations in Texas
VIP
The War of Words Between Trump, Musk Continues
German Chancellor Merz Insulted Javier Milei. He Needs to Apologize.
Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods
Rosie O'Donnell Blames Trump for Deadly Texas Floods
Tipsheet

Quantico Breach Fallout: Marines Partner with ICE to Lock Down Bases

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 07, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

The United States Marine Corps has initiated a pilot program with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in an effort to bolster perimeter security at Marine Bases following attempted breaches by foreign nationals in recent years, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

ICE agents will be stationed at three major military installations: Camp Pendleton in California, Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, and Marine Corps Base Hawaii. 

A Pentagon official stated to Fox News Digital:

Our cooperative effort with ICE at MCB Camp Pendleton, MCB Quantico and MCB Hawaii is a pilot program that aligns with the enhanced security measures we are implementing at all our installations worldwide to deter unauthorized installation access by foreign nationals.

The cooperation between ICE and the U.S. Marine Corps comes after some high-profile incidents involving foreign nationals, most notably the 2023 attempted breach at Quantico by two Jordanian nationals. One of the nationals was in the U.S. illegally, and the other was a foreign student whose visa had expired. 

Other major incidents include reported unauthorized drone flights over military installations, and a report by the Wall Street Journal that around 100 Chinese Nationals have attempted to infiltrate military bases.

Recommended

Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Abby Hall Blanco, a University of Tampa economics and defense professor, has cited some concerns with this pilot program, raising general questions about U.S. military base security.  She said:

It gives kind of an odd impression that the Marine Corps is not handling its own security sufficiently. Having known quite a few Marines in my time, I can't imagine that they would find that to be a particularly flattering interpretation.

Tags:

ICE MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods Madeline Leesman
This Is How the DHS Responded to the Riots in Mexico City. It's Hilarious. Matt Vespa
Hell Freezes Over As Congressional Republicans Don’t Blow It Kurt Schlichter
Active Shooter Killed After Trying to Ambush Border Patrol Agents Jeff Charles
Top Trump Officials Smacked Down All the Anti-Reconciliation Nonsense on the Sunday Talk Shows Matt Vespa
The Latest Jeffrey Epstein Development Isn't Going to Sit Well With Some People Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pediatrician Fired Over This Vile Post About the Texas Floods Madeline Leesman
Advertisement