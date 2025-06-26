Another Company Chooses to Invest Stateside

GE Appliances has pledged a $490 billion investment in its manufacturing complex in Louisville, Kentucky, to shift production away from China, according to ABC News. The new manufacturing lines are set to open in the year 2027.

The move comes as President Trump has wielded tariff policy in an effort to reshore manufacturing to the United States. The investment will result in 800 new jobs in Louisville. CEO of GE Appliances Kevin Nolan said:

We are bringing laundry production to our global headquarters in Louisville because manufacturing in the U.S. is fundamental to our ‘zero-distance’ business strategy to make appliances as close as possible to our customers and consumers...This decision is our most recent product reshoring and aligns with the current economic and policy environment.

Lee Lagomarcino, vice president of clothes care at GE Appliances, also weighed in. She echoed the company's sentiment of moving production closer to its consumers, as well as its design team.

Manufacturing in Louisville puts production closer to our designers, engineers and consumers so that together we can create our most innovative laundry platforms,

Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who has criticized Trump's tariffs in the past, reacted positively to the move.

“Today's announcement brings more appliance manufacturing back to the United States and solidifies Kentucky and Louisville as the global headquarters of GE Appliances,

However, GE Appliances is a subsidiary of the Chinese Haier company and is therefore subject to intrusive Chinese cybersecurity and data laws, raising some security concerns.

GE joins an extensive list of companies that have chosen to reshore in America, including but not limited to Apple, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Amazon, Hyundai, General Motors, and NVIDIA.