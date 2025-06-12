ISIS or ICE? Take a Guess Which One NYC Rioters Chose.

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley was back in the middle of the anti-ICE protests spreading across the United States like wildfire. This time, he was out in New York City talking with protesters to figure out why they were there and what they believed their cause to be.

Similar to those at the LA riot, the protesters claimed that immigration laws shouldn't be enforced because America is on "stolen land." Shirley interviewed a protester wearing a Black Panther party shirt who asked, "Are there illegal immigrants on stolen land?" He later stated that "[The government] might just have to deal with [illegal immigration] because at the end of the day, this land is land that is for everyone. And it's definitely, you know, for the natives." He was not the only protester who believed that.

A more aggressive protester began yelling at Shirley, arguing that because Shirley is of European descent, he has no right to be in the United States. He even argued that because black people had been kidnapped and forcefully brought to the U.S., they had more of a right to be in the U.S. than Shirley.

This is a favorite argument of modern progressives, and it is both intellectually lazy and self-defeating. If this logic were applied consistently, no one on earth would be entitled to live anywhere. Nearly every modern nation was founded on some form of conquest, migration, or displacement. Human history is a long, unbroken chain of land being taken, borders being redrawn, and cultures rising and falling. The protestors' argument demonstrates nothing but historical ignorance and utopian delusion.

Other protesters demonstrated further ignorance that is impossible to defend. Shirley asked, "Would you rather have ICE or ISIS here?" to which the protester replied, "ISIS." Shirley gave him a chance to clarify, asking, "You would rather have ISIS here?" The protester simply nodded.

Another protester leading some of the chants against the NYPD chose ISIS as well. She went on to parrot other typical left-wing talking points, claiming that female victims of domestic abuse should not call the police, that the police were protecting property over people, and that the "system" should be torn down and rebuilt from scratch.

Since many protestors chose a terrorist organization over federal law enforcement, it shouldn't come as any surprise that throughout the video, many were heard in the background also chanting in support of Gaza. While the demonstrations are supposed to be in opposition to ICE, it's become clear that the protesters and rioters are unable to fight for a single cause. Their message has become diluted, nothing but incoherent outrage — a notable character trait of the modern progressive movement.

Towards the end of the street interview video, the protesters became more and more aggressive toward Shirley. They began shoving items in front of his camera, telling him to "get the f**k out," that "nobody wants [him] here," and calling him racial slurs. The crowd even went so far as to tell Shirley to "kill himself," that they "love it when Nazi's die," and blocking him from moving around freely. Some protesters were also seen telling police that Shirley was the cause of their aggression, adding that he "didn't belong" in their protest or space. The inclusive left, for everyone.

Police were forced to get involved when someone tried to attack Shirley from behind. The attempted assailant was promptly arrested. Eventually, after having witnessed increasingly aggressive attitudes towards Nick, an NYPD officer told Shirley, "It's not really safe for you in there." Shirley agreed and told the officer he was worried about someone following him out of the protest. He was personally escorted safely out of the protests by police.