ICE Agents Under Attack—and California Democrats Just Made It Worse

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 17, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Two California lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would ban both state and federal law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while on duty, according to the LA Times. Co-author of the bill, state Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said, “We’re really at risk of having, effectively, secret police in this country,” a misguided and possibly dangerous take parroted by Democrats across the country. State Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Berkeley) similarly argued that the bill would provide transparency in law enforcement and discourage impersonators. There have not been widespread reports of civilians impersonating ICE agents.

Agents have been wearing masks to mitigate harm falling on them and their families as they try to enforce immigration law in recent weeks. Democrats have, by and large, opposed enforcing immigration law, and have riled up their voters to protest against the deportation raids. Unfortunately, these protests, which started in Los Angeles, devolved into violent riots. Rioters were seen assaulting both federal and local law enforcement officers, attacking and damaging their vehicles, and shouting insults and threats. The lack of respect for officers is widespread in these protests, and no one knows when and if they might devolve into violence. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons expressed concerns before the "No Kings" protest over the weekend about the increased risk of violence towards his agents.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also responded to the proposed bill in a X post. They cited concerns of a 400 percent increase in assaults on ICE agents, and continued attempts to dox them.

This bill comes after widespread protests and riots across the country last week, specifically in LA, opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids to deport illegal immigrants. 

