The Numbers Are in: Here's How Many Arrests ICE Has Made Since Trump...
Minnesota Rep. Who Claimed to Be an Illegal Alien Is Backtracking Her Comments
Will Anti-ICE Protests Help Trump's Numbers on Immigration?
Tipsheet

It Took How Long for LAPD to Assist Assaulted ICE Officers?

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 10, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo Jae Hong

Congressman Darrell Issa, who represents California's 48th Congressional district, is calling for a "full and complete Congressional investigation" following a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release, which states that ICE officers were waiting two hours before they received assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), according to Fox News.

The press release stated:

Last night, over 1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings, and taxpayer funded property. It took the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) 2 hours to respond.

The situation is further complicated by LAPD police chief Jim McDonnell's press release. Posted on June 6th, the statement declared: "[LAPD] will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations, nor will LAPD try to determine an individual's immigration status."

In a statement regarding his call for an investigation, Issa said:

We need to know if the political leadership of the City of Los Angeles, the State of California, or anyone else instructed the LAPD to stand down and not respond to the emergency requests of our ICE agents who were under attack by rioters determined to block them, burn them, or even kill them as they bravely carried out their sworn duties.

California lawmakers and public officials are already facing criticism from President Donald Trump and other Republicans for their failure to contain the riots and their outspoken opposition to the administration's mass deportation efforts.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE RIOTS

