Energy Industry Watchdog Calls for Investigation Into Biden Era Executive Orders

Power the Future is calling for an investigation into eight executive orders signed by... well, we don't know who signed them. According to Fox News, the non-profit organization that fights for American energy workers and improving domestic energy policy suggests that former President Joe Biden did not sign a multitude of executive orders that drastically shifted American energy policy. They have gone so far as to say that these executive orders should be deemed null and void.

"These foundational shifts in American energy policy were never addressed by the man whose stroke of the pen made them possible.



The question is simple, and deserves an immediate answer: what did Joe Biden know, and when did he know it?”https://t.co/x7njaVZ2Ft pic.twitter.com/xUIyB7B936 — Power The Future (@powerthefuture) May 28, 2025

The executive orders were not minor either, and are significant players in the realm of energy policy and the American economy.

The executive orders reviewed by Power the Future include an Arctic drilling ban in 2023, a 2021 executive order committing the federal government to net-zero emissions by 2050, an executive order mandating "clean energy" AI centers and an offshore drilling ban executive order shortly before leaving office in 2025.

Daniel Turner, Founder and Executive Director of Power The Future, tells Townhall:

The Biden green agenda bankrupted small business, ruined lives, broke-up families, all under the guise of protecting the climate, and there is no evidence that Biden himself was even aware it was happening which means operatives co-opted the White House, co-opted the autopen, and impersonated the president. They need to be thrown in jail.

Not only were these executive orders allegedly not signed by Joe Biden himself, but they caused significant damage to our economy, bolstered corporations with the money to implement these federal regulations and harmed those the Democratic party claims they stand for, families, and small businesses.

This is yet another piece of evidence in a long line of examples, of former President Joe Biden not having direct control over the executive orders he signed.

Recall that former President Biden admitted to @SpeakerJohnson that he did not remember signing an executive order pausing LNG exports.



So, who signed it?



For investigators to determine whether then-President Biden actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents, or… pic.twitter.com/GkLxPSbIwu — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) March 6, 2025

This again begs the question: Who was running the country for the last four years? With the Left beginning to see the severe mental decline of former President Biden, there needs to be a bipartisan investigation into who held the power of the presidency. Or at the very least, to figure out who abused their position next to the President to push forward Democrat policies.

Our Constitutional Republic was founded on the idea that the people get to decide who has the responsibility of leading the United States. The people know who to hold responsible for successes, failures, and the policy direction of our country. This has become even more important as legislation increasingly comes in the form of executive orders.

Americans fundamentally reject the idea that elites or politicians get to circumvent our opinion, especially in branches beholden to the majority. We elect individuals, not parties. America elected former President Biden, not the Democratic Party, just as today, we have elected President Trump, not the Republican Party. They are vastly different entities.

Daniel Turner tells Townhall that:

We hear a lot about “threats to our democracy” from the same crowd who hid Joe Biden from the American people and impersonated him, making executive decisions in his name, and deceiving the American people. They are the threat to our democracy and should be put in person.

If former President Biden was not responsible for some of his executive orders or policies, we must know who to hold accountable. We must know who was flirting with abuse of power.