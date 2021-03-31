Jim Jordan Demands DHS Documents After NPR Report

Did the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warn the Biden administration that reversing his predecessor’s immigration policies would end in catastrophe? That’s what Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Tom McClintock (R-CA) are trying to find out after an NPR report suggested that border officials both briefed and warned Biden transition officials about the crisis and how upending Trump’s agenda would exacerbate the situation. Migrant Protection Protocols and the Title 42 public health expulsion authority appeared to be working. So what gives?

The pair of lawmakers sent the White House an urgent letter demanding some documents.

They want to see everything from Oct. 1, 2020 until now. That would include:

All Documents and communications, including but not limited to memoranda, charts, graphs, power point presentations, notes, calendar invitations, and other materials, referring or relating to meetings between DHS and the Biden transition team about immigration policy. All documents and communications created, generated, or used in meetings between DHS and the Biden transition team about immigration policy.

?? #BREAKING: @Jim_Jordan and @RepMcClintock demand documents and communications related to DHS warning to the Biden Transition that reversing President Trump’s immigration policies would lead to a surge at the border. pic.twitter.com/qxr0R6wkiv — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 30, 2021

"Instead of heeding these warnings, President Biden signed several executive orders dismantling the Trump Administration's immigration programs and policies," Jordan and McClintock note. "The reversal of President Trump's successful immigration policies have created a tremendous incentive for illegal aliens to surge to the southern border. President Biden and his administration are responsible for the resulting crisis at the border."

They want the above materials no later than April 13, 2021.

By the way, Jordan noted, President Biden still hasn’t visited the southern border. Instead, he handed the crisis to Vice President Kamala Harris, who Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) recently explained is the worst person for the job.