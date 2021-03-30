Chip Roy Rips VP Harris Over Border Appointment

President Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris as his point person to handle the border crisis. And conservatives are fuming about that decision.

As Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) explained in a recent appearance on "Fox and Friends," Vice President Harris is the absolute wrong person to restore some order at the border. He reminded folks of her past unfortunate rhetoric. In 2018, during a hearing for President Trump's nominee for ICE director, Ronald Vitiello.

"Are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the laws, and do you see any parallels [with the KKK]?" she demanded of the nominee.

She went on to suggest that ICE agents were "causing fear and intimidation."

This is ridiculous and embarrassing. Kamala Harris browbeats Ronald Vitiello trying to get him to "admit" that ICE is perceived the same as the KKK.

Rep. Roy fears that Harris has not changed her tune and is going to make the situation worse.

"President Biden now appoints Kamala Harris to clean up something that is worse because she called ICE the equivalent of the KKK," Roy said. "Tom Homan, my friend here, she’s making the brave officers of ICE and equating them to the KKK, said they should be abolished. She said she was for sanctuary cities. She is going to take what is already a bad situation and make it worse."

More:

"This is horrible for the immigrants that the Democrats are trying to help," he added. "They’re being literally used as pawns to make money—tens of thousands of dollars per individual sometimes, three to seven thousand for some."

A desperate President Biden is also reportedly seeking government volunteers to assist border officials and help slow the migration at the border. Holding facilities are currently overwhelmed with unaccompanied minors.

Rep. Roy offered a fix, urging the administration to follow President Trump's lead. That includes standing strong on Title 42 and COVID "and stop this crisis before it hurts more Americans and more immigrants."