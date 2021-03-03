'Too Radical for Obama': Crenshaw Makes Observation About Dr. Seuss Critics

Say goodbye to more Dr. Seuss classics. On Tuesday, which happened to be the author's birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that a half dozen of his books will no longer be published because of racist imagery. Those titles include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families."

The company said they came to their conclusion after months of discussion and feedback from "teachers, academics, and specialists." A few of the images under review included an Asian character portrayed wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks, and eating from a bowl, and a drawing of two bare-footed African men wearing grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads.

But some lawmakers did not agree with the decision. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) fumed that it's just the latest example of cancel culture.

Now 6 Dr. Seuss books are cancelled too?



When history looks back at this time it will be held up as an example of a depraved sociopolitical purge driven by hysteria and lunacy — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 2, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) had a perfect observation on his Instagram page. Back in 2016, Obama gave the most glowing review you can give an author when he declared, "Pretty much all the stuff you need to know is in Dr. Seuss." Judging by where we are now, that would mean today's Democratic Party is even "too radical" for 44.