Gov. Noem Tells Gov. Abbott Why the Media Is Attacking Him

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Mar 03, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP

When Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was going to completely reopen the state of Texas and cancel the mask mandate, the decision shocked the whole country. Some were pleasantly surprised, others furious. California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Abbott's decision "absolutely reckless."

And the rest of the fury came from the media. CNN's Chris Cillizza called it "head scratching and anti-science," particularly after new studies found coronavirus cases increasing in the Lone Star State. Cillizza determined that Gov. Abbott was acting on politics, not public safety. The Texas Tribune similarly mused that Abbott was only making this decision to appease his GOP critics.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) interrupted the media onslaught to give her Texas counterpart some encouragement and a virtual high five.

Gov. Noem has largely kept South Dakota open, earning raucous applause at CPAC last weekend when she said that her administration "never instituted a shelter in place order," "never mandated that people wear masks," and "never even defined what an essential business is."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not spoken directly about Abbott's decision, but for months his message has been loud and clear: Open up.

In his press conference announcing he'd be lifting the restrictions, Gov. Abbott preemptively told critics that he actually did have Texans' health and safety in mind.

"Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed," he said. "Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."

In addition, Abbott noted that nearly 5.7 million vaccine shots have been administered in Texas.

