New York Dem Leader Ridiculed After Telling People to Back Off Cuomo

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Mar 02, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

New York State Attorney General Letitia James greenlit an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo after three women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against him. They accuse him of kissing them without permission, making sexual jokes, and more.

Plenty of lawmakers – both Republican and Democrat – say an investigation isn't good enough. They say, in addition to the Cuomo administration's separate scandal in which it withheld data about COVID-related nursing home deaths, it's time for the governor to resign.

But the New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, who is reportedly good pals with Gov. Cuomo, is urging the party to chill and take a breath.

"It is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is complete," he writes.

Jacobs then deflects and tries to direct our attention to former President Trump's supposed behavior and the Republicans who didn't speak out on those allegations.

For his part, Gov. Cuomo released a statement acknowledging some of the things he's said to women in the past may have been "insensitive," but that he meant no harm.

The New York State Young Democrats took a different approach, releasing a statement indicating that they stand with Cuomo's accusers and calling for Cuomo to resign immediately. Democratic State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who was once called a "f**king moron" by a Cuomo aide, told Jacobs he could "learn" from the Young Democrat group.

