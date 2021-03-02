New York Dem Leader Ridiculed After Telling People to Back Off Cuomo

New York State Attorney General Letitia James greenlit an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo after three women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against him. They accuse him of kissing them without permission, making sexual jokes, and more.

Plenty of lawmakers – both Republican and Democrat – say an investigation isn't good enough. They say, in addition to the Cuomo administration's separate scandal in which it withheld data about COVID-related nursing home deaths, it's time for the governor to resign.